Quebec estate where Adele filmed ‘Easy On Me’ music video for sale for $4.4M. See it

The 173-acre estate where Adele’s “Easy On Me” music video was filmed has hit the market for approximately $4.4 million.

A 90-minute drive from Montreal, Domaine Dumont Vineyard of St.-Agnes Chapel is comprised of six buildings, including the European-style main manor house — built in 1846 and renovated in 1990 and 2021 — with the red ballroom that served as the backdrop in Adele’s music video. On a wall in the ballroom hangs a portrait of Adele.

Located near the U.S. border in Sutton, Quebec, the estate contains a castle with a new reception hall, a chapel, a guesthouse and several other buildings. More than 7,000 grape vines grow in the private vineyard. There’s also production facility for making ice and port wine. The estate also produces maple syrup from 11,000 trees.

There are a total of ten bedrooms and 14 bathrooms on the property. .

“Exterior architecture is unique with sumptuous interiors,” wrote toptenrealestatedeals.com, a website that features properties around the world. “The wine rooms have a French flair with beautiful vaulted ceilings and terracotta tile floors. The versatility of the buildings and interior spaces give many commercial options to the next owner.”

The seller is entrepreneur Benoit Dumont, People magazine reported.

Adele’s “Easy On Me” single, which is featured on her fourth album “30,” has been viewed more than 200 million times on YouTube. Also, “Easy on Me” set the record for the highest number of streams of a song in one day on Spotify.

The listing agent for Domaine Dumont Chapelle Ste-Agnès is David O’Malley of Engel & Völkers Montréal.