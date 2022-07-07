Quebec enters seventh wave of COVID-19, officials say peak could come in July

MONTREAL — Quebec has joined Ontario in entering a seventh wave of COVID-19, Quebec public health director Dr. Luc Boileau said Thursday, adding that there are signs the wave will peak this month.

The highly contagious Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 are well established in Quebec and behind the rise in cases and hospitalizations, Boileau told a news conference.

“We expect the evolution to curve down during the month of July, but there are uncertainties over that," he added. "The curve is slower than a week ago, so that's a small sign that we might get to the other side of it in the near future."

On Wednesday, the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table said the province was in a seventh wave, adding that wastewater testing results showed rising concentrations of COVID-19 and that the province's test-positivity and hospitalizations rates were also rising. Officials in that province said they expected the wave to peak sometime in the summer.

Despite the uptick in COVID-19 indicators, Quebec officials said they didn't plan to reimpose new public health orders, such as mask mandates on public transit. Instead, officials urged those who are infected with COVID-19 to follow isolation guidelines and for those who haven't received a vaccination booster to make an appointment.

“I think the entire world is fed up with COVID, but I think we said all along that we need to live with this COVID,” Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé said Thursday, adding that the situation is considered under control.

Boileau said one of the factors driving transmission is that infected people aren't respecting the province's 10-day isolation rules from the moment symptoms appear. Infected people should spend the first five days at home, then wear a mask outside for the following five days, he said.

“Basically, this is what explains the current wave: it’s the fact that those who have (COVID-19) are giving it to others," Boileau said. "Visibly, there are a lot of people not respecting (the rules) and it would be a good thing if they did."

Story continues

Dubé encouraged Quebecers to get their COVID-19 booster shot. He said he had been considering waiting for his own fourth dose until September in the event a more effective vaccine became available.

Instead, Dubé, who is 65, decided to get boosted on Thursday. “It’s been more than three months (since my last dose). I’m in the category of people that if I caught it, I could be in more difficulty than someone who is 25 or 30,” Dubé said. If needed, he’ll get another dose in the fall after another three to four months have passed.

“I think when it comes to the booster dose, with the recommendations from public health, I was more comfortable getting it now. and I think others should do the same,” he said.

Boileau said vaccine is available for everyone, but the message is aimed primarily at those who are over 60, who suffer from chronic illness or who are immunocompromised.

“It’s better to be vaccinated than not, but our main focus is on the people who are at risk of developing a very complicated disease," he said. According to the provincial data, 88 per cent of Quebecers aged 60 and over have received at least three doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

On Thursday, Quebec reported 1,534 people hospitalized with COVID-19, a rise of 37 from the day before. Officials said 43 people were in intensive care, an increase of three. They reported another 16 deaths linked to the disease.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2022.

Sidhartha Banerjee, The Canadian Press