Quebec election: Quebec Liberal leader faces questions about her political future

·4 min read

MONTREAL — Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade faced questions Monday about her political future, as her party sputters toward election day and hasn't been able to field a full slate of candidates.

Anglade said she plans to stay on as Liberal leader after the Oct. 3 election — but she maintained that's because her party will win.

"My intention is to remain in office and to be premier of Quebec," she told reporters in Montreal.

Recent polls have put the Liberals more than 20 percentage points behind the governing Coalition Avenir Québec party, and the numbers indicate that Anglade's own Montreal riding — St-Henri—Ste-Anne — is a three-way race.

"I'm very confident for St-Henri—Ste-Anne," she said. "We're taking nothing for granted, but very confident."

Anglade's party has had one candidate rejected by Élections Québec, and the party has had to replace another after a last-minute dropout. The Liberal leader said the party will be challenging the Élections Québec decision in Superior Court and that the rejected candidate, Harley Lounsbury, is continuing to campaign in the Matane-Matapédia riding.

Following Saturday's deadline, the Liberals have fielded 124 candidates for the province's 125 ridings — the only major party without a full slate.

With two weeks left in the campaign and the second leaders debate on Thursday, Anglade said she believes there's still time to convince voters.

"Don't underestimate the Liberals," she said.

CAQ Leader Premier François Legault, meanwhile, has said the election is a two-way race between his centre-right party and left-wing Québec solidaire.

But Conservative Party of Quebec Leader Éric Duhaime said Legault only said that because the incumbent premier sees the left-wing party as too radical for most Quebecers and easiest to beat.

"Mr. Legault likes to pretend that Québec solidaire is his adversary because he knows it's the weakest .… Because it's the most radical, it will be easiest to knock down their ideas," Duhaime told reporters in Quebec City Monday.

Legault is most worried about the Conservatives, Duhaime said, because the premier has been campaigning in Quebec City ridings — where the Tories enjoy the strongest support — instead of the Montreal area and other urban ridings held by Québec solidaire.

Anglade was in Montreal to announce her party's promises for seniors, which include payments of up to $2,000 a year to help people over 70 receive health care at home and avoid having to move to a seniors home. The Liberals, she said, would stop requiring people 62 and over to make contributions to the provincial pension plan, adding that the party would also double the amount people 65 and over can earn before having to pay income tax, to $30,000.

Duhaime said his party has filed access to information requests for studies conducted on a proposed new bridge or tunnel between Quebec City and its suburb Lévis, Que., as well as for reports on the safety of an existing bridge.

The proposed new connection across the St. Lawrence River — known as the "third link" — has become a major issue in the region. The CAQ has proposed building a tunnel between downtown Quebec City and central Lévis, while Duhaime wants to build a bridge linking the eastern part of the two cities.

Duhaime, who said a bridge would be cheaper and easier to build, has accused the CAQ of attempting to hide reports that don't support its plan.

Earlier in the day, Québec solidaire spokesman Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois was in Quebec City, where he said his party would ban large companies from throwing out unsold food. Québec solidaire's plan is to reduce "food waste" by 50 per cent. He said big companies and public institutions would be required to send unsold food to organizations that would distribute it, like food banks, or companies that would process it, like juice manufacturers.

Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon was in Sept-Îles, Que., 640 kilometres northeast of Quebec City, where he promised to impose a 25 per cent tax on the "excess profits" of oil companies.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2022.

— With files from Frédéric Lacroix-Couture and Stéphane Rolland.

Jacob Serebrin, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Sex assault trial begins for military officer who led COVID-19 vaccine campaign

    OTTAWA — The complainant in the sexual assault trial against Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin testified in a Gatineau courtroom this morning that she woke up to the alleged assault after midnight one night in early 1988. The complainant told a Crown prosecutor that while she and Fortin were both attending military college in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., she woke up in the barracks one night and felt that Fortin had taken her hand with one of his hands and was using it to masturbate himself, with his oth

  • 'RIP Lilibet': Queen Elizabeth II's funeral captivates audiences in London, worldwide

    Reporting from Los Angeles, New York, London and Mumbai, The Times provided complete coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral, as it happened.

  • By dancing, Rodrygo and Vinícius make stance against racism

    MADRID (AP) — With a goal and a dance, Real Madrid’s young Brazilian forwards made a statement against racism in soccer this weekend. With their samba-like moves after a goal in the derby against Atlético Madrid on Sunday, Rodrygo and Vinícius Júnior made it clear they are not backing down from the racist language from their critics or by the racist chants from the opposing fans. “Dance wherever you want,” Vinícius wrote on Twitter in a message directed at Rodrygo after Madrid’s 2-1 win at Atlét

  • Last masses held at St. Pius X and St. Agnes on Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula

    Final masses were held Sunday at St. Pius X in St. John's and St. Agnes in Pouch Cove — two Catholic churches on Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula — as the buildings have been sold to pay reparations to Mount Cashel abuse survivors. The provincial Supreme Court approved the sale of 43 church properties in July after a sale-by-tender process, which saw bidders submit offers in early June. St. Pius X priest Father John Sullivan said the building held a lot of memories for parishioners who took sacra

  • 2nd kill site for protected caribou prompts N.W.T. wildlife officials to ask for public help

    For the second time in a week, N.W.T. wildlife officers are investigating the slaughter of protected caribou. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources said in a news release that its officers had found the carcasses of eight Bathurst caribou on Friday. The department reported "significant suspected wastage" of meat, with one of the caribou left almost fully intact. Bathurst caribou protected by a mobile zone that moves with the herd and prohibits people from hunting it. The herd's siz

  • Atikamekw community 'shocked' by François Legault comments on Joyce Echaquan's death

    Atikamekw chiefs were stunned by premier François Legault saying the "problem that happened at the Joliette hospital with Mrs. Joyce is now resolved" during the TVA electoral debate Thursday evening, two years after Joyce Echaquan's death. "The problem is far from settled," said the Chief of Manawan, Paul-Émile Ottawa, and the Grand Chief of the Atikamekw Nation, Constant Awashish, stressing systemic racism must be acknowledged in Quebec to move forward. "It is a very big statement that he made,

  • Quebec election: Liberal leader defends party organization as candidate drops out

    MONTRAL — Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade is defending her party's place in the Quebec electoral race amid questions about organization within her ranks. One Liberal candidate's registration was denied by Élections Québec, while another pulled out of the race Saturday evening. Anglade says the party will challenge the decision by the election regulator, and another candidate has already been found to replace the one who quit. While speaking to reporters on Saturday, Québec solidaire spok

  • Trudeau faces mounting pressure to meet UN Global Fund request

    OTTAWA — AIDS activists are pressuring the Trudeau government to renew its support for fighting infectious diseases abroad after an embarrassing Montreal conference that left the sector worried Canada will fall short. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend a pledging conference for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria in New York City. Canada is one of the fund's largest supporters and has pledged $4 billion since 2002. Countries replenish the fund every three

  • Lions edge Stampeders 31-29 in OT in debut of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

    CALGARY — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.'s first start as a B.C. Lion was a memorable one. Adams threw for 294 yards, rushed for 32, and engineered a 31-29 overtime win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Acquired from the Montreal Alouettes in an Aug. 31 trade, Adams didn't throw any touchdown passes for the Lions, but he didn't throw any interceptions either. "It means so much. It means a lot," Adams said. "I've been through a lot. Roller-coaster type of year. I had a bad practice on d

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi

  • Radio host apologizes to Alejandro Kirk, Alek Manoah for comments about catcher's body

    Montreal radio host Matthew Ross has issued an apology to Toronto Blue Jays stars Alejandro Kirk and Alek Manoah after making comments about the catcher's weight on Twitter last week.

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Matt Chapman's two homers lift Blue Jays over Orioles 6-3 in crucial Toronto win

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman feels that he's put the ups and downs of his season behind him. At least, for one night. Chapman had a solo home run and a two-run homer to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. The two dingers snapped a 25-game drought for the Toronto third baseman that dated back to Aug. 20. "To be able to have a game tonight where I felt like I was in control, able to find the barrel consistently, is a good sign," said

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • Tuned-in Tapia helps Jays defeat Orioles 6-3, widen gap in wild-card race

    TORONTO — Left-fielder Raimel Tapia performed brilliantly with his bat and glove to carry on a superb September for the Toronto Blue Jays. Tapia's impressive play in the Blue Jays' 6-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday helped improve Toronto's record in September to a Major League Baseball-best 13-4. The back-to-back wins against Baltimore also gave the Blue Jays six series wins in a row and put the club 20 games over .500 for the first time since they finished 2021 at 91-71. "I feel

  • Canada's Gillian (The Savage) Robertson rallies for second-round UFC submission

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson survived a first-round onslaught to submit Kazakhstan's Mariya (Demonslayer) Agapova on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. The 27-year-old native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who makes her home in Port Saint Lucie, Fla., absorbed a string of elbows to the head as she tried to take Agapova down at the fence in the opening round. But she rallied in the second round to lock in a rear-raked choke that prompted referee Mark Smith to halt the bout