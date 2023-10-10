Quebec delays opening of representative office in Israel amid Hamas attacks

QUEBEC — The Quebec government says it will delay the opening of its representative office in Israel amid the unprecedented attacks on the country.

Catherine Boucher, a spokeswoman for the province's international relations minister, says the office will officially open when security conditions improve.

She says the director of the office, which was scheduled to open in Tel Aviv next week, is working from Quebec for the time being.

Announced in early August, the office at the Canadian Embassy is intended to boost governmental relations and increase co-operation around research and innovation between Quebec and Israel.

With the Israel office, Quebec will have official representation in 20 countries.

Quebec Premier François Legault today denounced what he described as unjustifiable terrorist attacks by militant group Hamas.

The war began after Hamas militants stormed into Israel on Saturday, bringing gun battles to its streets for the first time in decades. More than 1,800 lives have already been claimed on both sides, and perhaps hundreds more. Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza hold more than 150 soldiers and civilians hostage, according to Israel.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2023.

— With files from The Associated Press.

The Canadian Press