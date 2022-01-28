Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations decline by 62, province reports 48 more deaths

MONTREAL — Quebec is reporting a drop in COVID-19-related hospitalizations for the fifth straight day.

The Health Department says 3,091 people are in hospital, a decline of 62 from the day before. It says 287 people were admitted and 349 were released.

The number of people in intensive care went down by seven from the day before, to 228.

Authorities are reporting 48 additional deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.

Officials say 3,600 new cases were detected Thursday, though they warn that number is not reflective of the actual situation because PCR testing has been limited to certain higher-risk groups.

They say 32,055 tests were analyzed in the previous 24 hours, with 11.7 per cent coming back positive.

