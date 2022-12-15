Quebec court says Canadian Pacific Railway not liable in Lac-Mégantic train crash

·3 min read

MONTREAL — A Quebec Superior Court judge has found that Canadian Pacific Railway was not liable in the 2013 railway disaster that killed 47 people in Lac-Mégantic, Que.

Justice Martin Bureau ruled Wednesday that the actions the railway company was accused of were not the "direct, immediate and logical cause of the damages" suffered by the victims of the tragedy.

"The court's analysis of all the circumstances related to this tragedy that was cited in evidence, as well as the application of the rules and customs of the railway industry and the transportation of dangerous goods, as well as the applicable legislative and regulatory provisions, lead it to conclude that the defendant CP has no legal responsibility in this tragic accident," Bureau wrote.

The lawsuit against CP was filed by three Lac-Mégantic residents who lost family members in the disaster — Guy Ouellet, Serge Jacques and Louis-Serge Parent — on behalf of all the victims.

In the suit, the plaintiffs alleged that CP knew Montreal Maine & Atlantic Railway Limited (MMA), the owner of the runaway train, chose unsafe train routes and that CP misclassified crude oil coming from North Dakota.

Bureau concluded the fault for the disaster lies with the train's engineer and his employer.

"The responsibility rests primarily with the locomotive engineer and last driver of the train, Mr. Thomas Harding, and the company that employs him and was in charge of this train at the time of its derailment, the defendant Montreal Maine & Atlantic Railway Limited," the judge wrote.

The train carrying crude oil from the United States was handed off from CP to an MMA-controlled rail network in Montreal for its final journey to a New Brunswick refinery.

Before it made it to New Brunswick, the train was parked for the night on a slope leading into Lac-Mégantic and the brakes failed. It rolled into town early on July 6, 2013, and derailed, with its cargo exploding and decimating part of the downtown core.

Harding and two other MMA employees were later charged with criminal negligence causing death and were acquitted of all charges in January 2018.

In his decision, Bureau wrote that CP argued it was in no way responsible for supervising or inspecting the condition of MMA's rail tracks, which it said was Transport Canada's responsibility. The judge also found it was the original shipper, World Fuel Services, that was responsible for the misclassification of the crude oil.

In an email on Wednesday, Salem Woodrow, a spokesperson for CP, said the company believes the court reached the proper conclusion.

"The tragedy of July 6, 2013, involving a Montreal, Maine & Atlantic train will remain forever etched in our hearts and minds," Woodrow said. "We remember the lives lost. Our thoughts remain with their families and loved ones, the people of Lac-Mégantic and all those affected by this tragedy."

CP was the only company accused of responsibility in the derailment that did not participate in a $430-million settlement fund for victims, which was created as part of a class-action lawsuit involving almost 4,000 people.

The company maintained it bore no responsibility for the disaster because the train was not operated by CP employees or travelling on CP tracks when it derailed.

Julie Morin, the mayor of Lac-Mégantic, was not available for comment about the court decision Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2022.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

Marisela Amador, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Mother diagnosed with stage three cancer after breast ‘changed shape overnight’

    Angela Butterworth, 42, from Witney in Oxfordshire, was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in March 2020 during the Covid pandemic

  • Employee refuses to switch vacation days to accommodate coworkers with kids: ‘Not your problem’

    They bribed and begged to switch their Christmas vacation days.

  • Woman ‘pranks’ sister-in-law with something she’s ‘deathly afraid of’: ‘I began to cry’

    Now the family is in hysterics.

  • The cold is coming for us in Florida. How wet and chilly will it get across the state?

    Florida is about to get chilled down.

  • Quebec public health director expects more COVID cases, says avoid gatherings if sick

    MONTREAL — Ahead of the first holiday season in two years with no restrictions on private gatherings, Quebec's public health director encouraged people to use common sense and avoid parties if they feel sick. Dr. Luc Boileau told reporters in Quebec City that he expects the number of COVID-19 cases in Quebec hospitals to rise as a result of holiday gatherings. "We expect the COVID situation to get worse than it is right now," he said. "It's obvious that there will be more contacts between people

  • Baby loves hugging the family dog

    What a sweet and gentle dog! Cuteness overload! @grovethedoodle

  • Watch: UK nurses union stage strike for first time in history

    Up to 100,000 members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in England, Wales and Northern Ireland downed tools today in a dispute over pay.View on euronews

  • Canada-made radar satellite component to be used in global surface water survey

    LONGUEUIL, Que. — A piece of Canadian radar technology will play a key role in a satellite mission scheduled to launch Friday that aims to study almost all of the Earth’s water surfaces. The Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) mission is led by NASA and France's space agency, CNES, with contributions from Canada and the United Kingdom. The mission will survey 90 per cent of the Earth's water surfaces and collect data to help better understand and deal with the effects of climate change and

  • Canada's climate action plan underfunded, unclear regarding top risks: report

    OTTAWA — A report says Canada's climate adaptation strategy is underfunded and does not clearly align its goals with the country's top climate change risks. The Canadian Climate Institute put out the report that makes 11 recommendations for improvements to the federal government's draft $1.6-billion strategy that was released in November. It says that while it's good the strategy establishes clear, high-level, priorities like disaster resilience, health and biodiversity, there hasn't been work d

  • Mississippi executes man for rape, murder of teen girl

    A man who raped and killed a 16-year-old girl in Mississippi was put to death by lethal injection on Wednesday, becoming the second inmate executed in the state in 10 years. Thomas Edwin Loden Jr., 58, was pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. by Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton. Gray’s mother, Wanda Farris, attended the execution at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, about 130 miles (210 kilometers) north of the capital, Jackson.

  • Brampton, Ont., to host women's hockey world championship in 2023

    CALGARY — The women's hockey world championship is returning to the Greater Toronto Area after nearly 25 years. Brampton, Ont., was announced as the next host of the international tournament by Hockey Canada and the Ontario Women’s Hockey Association on Thursday. The CAA Centre will host the international tournament from April 5 to 16. "We look forward to welcoming fans of all ages to Brampton in April as we celebrate the best women’s hockey players in the world," said Marin Hickox, director of

  • UK intelligence is assessing rumors that Putin fired his top general, which Russia has angrily denied

    Rumors of top general Valery Gerasimov's firing can't be verified but there's likely "factional tensions" in Russia's elite, per the UK military.

  • AFC-leading Bills overcome elements, beat White, Jets 20-12

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score on consecutive possessions and the Buffalo Bills persevered through wet, chilly and windy conditions to beat a banged-up Mike White and the AFC East-rival New York Jets 20-12 on Sunday. Allen’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Knox in the closing minute of the second quarter led to Buffalo scoring on four consecutive drives, capped by a pair of field goals by Tyler Bass, including a 49-yarder. The AFC-leading Bills (10-3) w

  • Rantanen scores late in 3rd, OT, Avalanche beat Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. Rantanen’s second goal of the game came with nine seconds left in regulation, forcing the extra period. He sealed the comeback win 29 seconds into overtime. Pavel Francouz made 30 saves and the Avalanche snapped a five-game winless streak. Vladimir Tarasenko and Brandon Saad

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • Canucks reportedly looking to trade Bo Horvat amid stalled contract talks

    It's looking more and more like captain Bo Horvat's time with the Vancouver Canucks is nearing the end.

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • Steelers' Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith at the end of Pittsburgh's first drive. He was evaluated by medical personnel and cleared to return, playing one more series before being ruled o