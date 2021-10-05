Quebec coroner to address systemic racism findings in the death of Joyce Echaquan

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, Que. — A coroner who issued a report last week into the death of Joyce Echaquan that urged Quebec to recognize systemic racism and root it out of institutions will address her findings today.

Géhane Kamel oversaw the inquiry into the death of Echaquan, finding that while her death was accidental, the racism and prejudice the Atikamekw woman was subjected to contributed to her death.

Echaquan, a 37-year-old mother of seven, filmed herself on Facebook Live as a nurse and an orderly were heard making derogatory comments toward her shortly before her death Sept. 28, 2020, at a hospital in Joliette, Que., northeast of Montreal.

The video of her treatment went viral and drew outrage and condemnation, and the final report into her death found her initial diagnosis was based on prejudice and she wasn't properly monitored before finally being transferred to intensive care.

Echaquan died of a pulmonary edema that was linked to a rare heart condition.

Despite the coroner's recommendation, the Legault government has steadfastly denied systemic racism exists in the province.

Echaquan's family has not commented on the findings released last week, but is expected to do so later today.

