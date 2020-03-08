Quebec City's Lewis Irving claims bronze at World Cup aerials event

KRASNOYARSK, Russia — Canada's Lewis Irving finished his freestlye skiing World Cup season with a bronze medal Sunday in aerials competition.

Irving, from Quebec City, scored 116.2 points in the super final to earn his second World Cup medal of the season. He won silver at the Feb. 22 World Cup stop in Raubichi, Belarus.

"Im super happy with the last event, what a great way to end a season like this," Irving said. "I'm also really happy to come back from a year off due to an injury and have my best results to date."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Switzerland's Noe Roth scored 127.4 points for gold, and Russia's Pavel Krotov tallied 124.43 points for silver.

Felix Boucher-Cormier of Saint-Mathias-sur-Richelieu, Que., finished 13th.

Laura Peel of Australia won the women's event with 96.99 points, followed by Xu Sicun of China (95.86) and Ashley Caldwell of the United States (88.83).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2020.

The Canadian Press