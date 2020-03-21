Quebec City police arrest COVID-19 patient for defying public health order to self-isolate

Quebec City police have arrested a woman who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus for being out and about in the city's Limoilou neighbourhood despite being under a quarantine order.

The woman, who is potentially contagious, was arrested at around 2 p.m. while out for a stroll, by order of the regional public health authority.

"This is the first time that we have executed this type of warrant," said Sandra Dion, a spokesperson for the Quebec City police service.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The woman, who co-operated with police, was transported to hospital. It is not yet clear if she will face charges.

The regional health agency, the CIUSSS de la Capitale-Nationale, released a statement Friday saying the isolation order was issued and police were asked to intervene to avoid contagion by a person affected by COVID-19.

Quebec's Public Health Act gives authorities broad powers in a public health emergency to force people to comply with instructions, if they are refusing to comply with them in a way that could jeopardize the health and safety of other citizens.

The provincial government declared a 10-day public health emergency — the first in its history — on March 14.

"Our ultimate priority is everyone's health and safety, and we will use all the required and necessary measures at our disposal to ensure compliance with the instructions in place," the statement says.

"We are counting on the collaboration and solidarity of those affected, and of the population in general, to help us slow the spread of the virus in our region."

The number COVID-19 cases in Canada surpassed 1,000 on Friday, and there are more than 242,000 across the globe.

In Quebec, there are 139 confirmed cases and one death. That number is expected to rise in the coming days.