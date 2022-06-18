Quebec cannabis corporation workers walk off the job in one-day strike

Employees of the Quebec cannabis corporation are staging a one-day walkout at about 15 branches.

Maxime Nadeau, president of the Confederation of National Trade Unions, says the strike relates to stalled negotiations around wages.

He says employees' starting rate is $17.12 an hour, climbing to $21.23 an hour after eight years on the job.

Nadeau says the wages fall below those of workers "who do substantially the same work as us," including at the province's liquor corporation.

He says the union intentionally chose a weekend "when traffic is very high" to launch the labour action.

Quebec's state-owned cannabis corporation, known as the SQDC, is responsible for the distribution and sale of marijuana products in Quebec.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2022.

The Canadian Press

