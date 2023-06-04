Quebec bans access to more forests as fires burn

Heavy smoke from forest fires hangs in the air on Route 117 toward Val d'Or, Que. ( Boualem Hadjouti/Radio-Canada - image credit)

Quebec's forestry ministry banned access to more forests and closed roads as of 8 a.m. Sunday as fires continue to burn across the province.

Access to forests in northern Quebec, Côte-Nord, Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Mauricie, Outaouais, Lanaudière and the Laurentians are limited. A list of closed parks and forests is available on the government's website.

The ministry says it is necessary to restrict access to forests to lower the risk of new fires and to help make firefighting operations easier.

The risk of new forest fires is also prompting the agency that manages Quebec's provincial parks network, the Société des établissements de plein air du Québec (SEPAQ), to ban or limit access to 13 of its parks. They include the La Vérendrye and the Laurentides wildlife reserves, and a full list of closed parks is available.

More evacuations underway

Val d'Or and a nearby town in Abitibi-Ouest are the latest municipalities to proceed with evacuations because of the forest fires. Val d'Or has declared a state of emergency.

The city issued an evacuation order for people living in the sectors of Louvicourt, Lac Wyeth, Lac Guéguen, Lac Matchi-Manitou and Lac Villebon, "given that two out-of-control fires are raging on the east side of the Louvicourt sector and due to poor air quality," it said in a news release.

Evacuees can head over to the Fournier Multisport Center, which is also sheltering people from the Anishinaabe Nation of Lac Simon and the Algonquin community of Kiticisakik forced to leave their homes Saturday.

Those in Val d'Or's urban core are not affected by the evacuation notice as fires don't threaten the area, though the air quality is still considered very bad and residents are encouraged to stay indoors.

The town of Normétal in Abitibi-Ouest is also under an evacuation order. Officials redirected the 754 residents south of the town to either Dupuy or La Sarre.

In total, about 14,000 people have been forced to leave their homes in communities near forest fires, including Sept-Îles on Quebec's North Shore, the neighbouring Innu community of Mani-Utenam and Lebel-sur-Quévillon in Northern Quebec.

Quebec's public security minister is holding a news conference on the forest fire situation at 10 a.m.