Quebec to ban sale of new gas-powered vehicles as of 2035

The Legault government will ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles in Quebec beginning in 2035, it stands to be the flagship measure in a green economy plan set to be unveiled on Monday.

The plan is expected to bank heavily on the electrification of vehicles, which will make up a large portion of the province's $6.7 billion-investment over the next five years to deal with climate change.

Size won't matter, as the ban will target small cars, SUVs, vans and pick-up trucks that are for personal use.

And according to La Presse, which first reported details of the plan, vehicles used for commercial and industrial purposes will be exempt.

The sale of second-hand gas-powered vehicles will still be allowed beyond 2035.

Less than two per cent of the cars and trucks on Quebec's roads are electric or hybrid vehicles, but the government appears confident it can quickly reverse this trend with its ban and by establishing sales quotas for car dealerships to make sure they have enough inventory of electric-powered vehicles.

For now, the government will maintain its Roulez Vert program, a tax rebate for electric cars, but the popular program that provides $8,000 per purchase could be reduced given it's current annual cost — $260 million.

As part of the government's plan, the installation of roadside charging stations would also be sped up.

Quebec would not be the only Canadian province with a ban on gas-powered vehicles, as B.C. passed a law last year to ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2040.

A similar ban will take effect in Sweden in 2030.