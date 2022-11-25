Quebec to appeal ruling that was greeted as victory in fight against racial profiling

MONTREAL — The Quebec government will appeal a recent ruling banning random police stops in the province.

Public Security Minister François Bonnardel says the government is appealing because it's unacceptable to deprive police of an important tool.

Last month, Quebec Superior Court Justice Michel Yergeau found that a common law rule allowing police to stop motorists without suspicion that an offence had been committed "paves the way" for racial profiling.

He ruled it violates three sections of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms: the right to life, liberty and security of person; protection against arbitrary detention; and the guarantee of equality under the law.

Christopher Skeete, the minister responsible for fighting racism, says the government is aware it's a thin line between giving police the tools they need and eliminating racial profiling.

The government also announced today several measures aimed at combating racial profiling by police officers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2022.

The Canadian Press

