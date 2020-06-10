Quebec adds 52 deaths to COVID-19 tally as hospitalizations continue to drop

MONTREAL — Quebec is reporting an additional 52 deaths linked to COVID-19 today.

The province continues to see its numbers of new cases drop, with just 156 in the past 24 hours for a total of 53,341.

Of the deaths reported today, 27 occurred prior to June 2 but were only reported now, bringing the total number of deaths in the province to 5,081.

Hospitalizations continued to drop, down by 47 to 914, while the number of patients in intensive care held steady at 117.

The Montreal area accounts for nearly half the cases and just over 60 per cent of the province's COVID-19 fatalities, the majority of which have occurred in the province's long-term care homes and seniors residences.

The province reports that 19,841 people have recovered from the virus.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2020.

