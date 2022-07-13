Quavo Says Fans' Perception of Leaked Saweetie Elevator Fight as 'Abusive' Was 'Something Crazy'

Quavo is opening up about the leaked TMZ video of an altercation with his ex-girlfriend Saweetie.

In a new interview with GQ Hype, the Migos rapper spoke about the clip of the then-couple physically fighting in an apartment elevator and expressed disappointment toward viewers' perception of him after it surfaced.

"If I can ever speak on it, I never once in a million years want to do any harm to any woman, period," Quavo, 31, told the outlet. "I don't like what people think... When they saw the elevator thing they thought it was abusive, something crazy."

In the minute-and-a-half-long video, posted by TMZ in March 2021 — the same month Quavo and Saweetie, 29, announced their split — Saweetie struck Quavo in the face and threw a suitcase out of an elevator before he dragged his then-girlfriend into the elevator and fell on top of her.

Amy Sussman/Getty Quavo and Saweetie

Saweetie, offscreen for most of the footage, seemingly remained lying on the floor before she struggled to pick herself up and limp out of the elevator as Quavo watched. The incident occurred at Saweetie's apartment building, according to TMZ.

The "Icy Chain" rapper, whose real name is Diamonté Harper, spoke about the incident in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.

"This unfortunate incident happened a year ago, while we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on," she said. "I kindly ask that everyone respect my privacy during this time."

Quavo followed up to PEOPLE with a statement of his own, saying he never "physically abused" Saweetie.

"We had an unfortunate situation almost a year ago that we both learned and moved on from," he said. "I haven't physically abused Saweetie and have real gratitude for what we did share overall."

Juan Ocampo/Getty Saweetie and Quavo

The week prior to the video's release, Saweetie confirmed that she and Quavo had split as she alluded to infidelity.

"I'm single. I've endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character," Saweetie tweeted. "Presents don't band aid scars and the love isn't real when the intimacy is given to other women."

"I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation 🙏🏽," she added in another tweet.

Later that day, Quavo addressed Saweetie's post and tweeted, "You are not the woman I thought you were."

"I know you want to make this into a show so I'll play my part just this one time," he wrote. "I don't normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives."

"I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best," Quavo added.

