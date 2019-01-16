Quavo, Michael Strahan Want to Show Clemson How to Celebrate

Charlotte Carroll
Sports Illustrated

After a fast food feast flop at the White House, celebrities are stepping in to show the Clemson football team how to celebrate a College Football Playoff National Championship.

The Tigers visited the White House on Monday to mark the team's win over Alabama. President Donald Trump decided to serve fast food due to the government shutdown, and the decision prompted more than a few jokes and player reactions.

But it appears to have also helped Clemson players not have to worry about finding a good meal for a long time.

Former NFL star and current Good Morning America host Michael Strahan invited the Clemson team for a "great meal" on the show Tuesday.

"Lobster, whatever you want, we’re gonna take care of you," Strahan added. "We’re gonna give you the proper meal that you deserve because that was one great game."

Migos member Quavo also offered to celebrate with the champs by inviting the team to his group’s Quality Control headquarters.

Clemson can add to their victory tour with a stop in Chicago after Alinea co-owner Nick Kokonas invited the team to experience "an actual celebration dinner."

Alinea is a three-star Michelin restaurant that's consistently ranked as one of the best restaurants in the world.

And if that isn't enough, Ayesha Curry also invited the team to dinner. The chef and wife of Stephen Curry has two barbecue restaurants.

Clemson players, take these opportunities up for every broke college kid who never won a national title or cold fast food at the White House.

