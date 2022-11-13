Quavo honours nephew Takeoff with emotional tribute to late rapper: ‘You are our angel’

Quavo has paid tribute to his nephew Takeoff after the young rapper was shot dead outside a bowling alley in Houston earlier this month.

Quavo posted a heartfelt note in memory of Takeoff on Instagram on Saturday (12 November).

The 31-year-old rapper’s post comes one day after Takeoff’s funeral service was held in Georgia.

Drake, Justin Bieber, Cee-Lo Green, Chloe Bailey, Offset and Cardi B were among those that attended the “Celebration of Life” event in honour of the slain rapper at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.

Quavo’s sentimental post shed light on different aspects of Takeoff’s personality, writing that his “imitation skills are to the T”.

“Super quiet though, quietest in the room,” Quavo described Takeoff, adding, “But paid attention to everything going on in the room.”

Quavo wrote that “nothing ever really bothered Take, and he didn’t bother anyone” and that he was the “funniest person in the room”.

He continued: “And last but not the least, he took time with everything. We called it the ‘Takeoff Time’.

“Whenever we would be running late to the shows, he would always say ‘God will get us there on time.’

“Some shows God did, some shows we were late,” Quavo said, adding, “Point is he trusted God though.”

Together with Takeoff and Takeoff’s cousin Offset, Quavo was co-founded the Grammy nominated hip-hop trip Migos in 2008.

Writing that Takeoff had a “REAL passion for music”, Quavo said his nephew “never worried about titles, credit or what man got the most shine”.

“He didn’t care about none of that as long as we brought it back home to the family,” the singer said.

Quavo – real name Quavious Keyate Marshall – was with Takeoff when he was killed. The two were playing a game of dice outside the bowling alley when the shooting occurred.

Takeoff and Quavo had been working together in recent years, while Offset worked solo, and released an album titled Built for Infinity Links in October.

On the final slide of his tribute to Takeoff, Quavo reflected on their relationship.

“This whole time I’ve been trying to figure what you really are to me because nephew wasn’t it,” he wrote, adding, “Now I finally get it… you are OUR angel watching me and watching us this whole time in living form, making sure EVERYONE FELT YOUR LOVE AND HUGS while you [were] here and you made our dreams come true.”

Quavo said: “You will continue to send your blessings down from Heaven, and I will continue to keep your name alive as long as I live.”

Earlier this week, new details around the young rapper’s death were made public.

According to the coroner’s report, Takeoff – real name Kirsnick Khari Ball – was shot several times and the cause of death was listed as “penetrating gunshot wounds”.

Since the tragic news of his death, numerous celebrities celebrated Takeoff’s life and legacy in tribute posts online.