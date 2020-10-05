Are Quartix Holdings plc's (LON:QTX) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

With its stock down 8.6% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Quartix Holdings (LON:QTX). However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. In this article, we decided to focus on Quartix Holdings' ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Quartix Holdings is:

29% = UK£6.2m ÷ UK£21m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2020).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every £1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of £0.29.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Quartix Holdings' Earnings Growth And 29% ROE

First thing first, we like that Quartix Holdings has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 9.1% which is quite remarkable. Probably as a result of this, Quartix Holdings was able to see a decent net income growth of 5.1% over the last five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Quartix Holdings' reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 13% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Quartix Holdings''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Quartix Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Quartix Holdings has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 51%, meaning that it is left with only 49% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Moreover, Quartix Holdings is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of six years of paying a dividend. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 112% over the next three years.

Summary

In total, it does look like Quartix Holdings has some positive aspects to its business. Its earnings have grown respectably as we saw earlier, which was likely due to the company reinvesting its earnings at a pretty high rate of return. However, given the high ROE, we do think that the company is reinvesting a small portion of its profits. This could likely be preventing the company from growing to its full extent. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

