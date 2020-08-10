Quartix Holdings (LON:QTX) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Quartix Holdings plc (LON:QTX) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next two days. Investors can purchase shares before the 13th of August in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 11th of September.

Quartix Holdings's next dividend payment will be UK£0.034 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed UK£0.12 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Quartix Holdings has a trailing yield of 3.6% on the current share price of £3.4644. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Quartix Holdings paid out 52% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 37% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that Quartix Holdings's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see Quartix Holdings earnings per share are up 8.2% per annum over the last five years. While earnings have been growing at a credible rate, the company is paying out a majority of its earnings to shareholders. Therefore it's unlikely that the company will be able to reinvest heavily in its business, which could presage slower growth in the future.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, five years ago, Quartix Holdings has lifted its dividend by approximately 33% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Quartix Holdings for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share growth has been modest and Quartix Holdings paid out over half of its profits and less than half of its free cash flow, although both payout ratios are within normal limits. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

So while Quartix Holdings looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Quartix Holdings (1 doesn't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

