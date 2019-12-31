Quartet of highly drafted running backs leads All-Decade busts

With the new year here at last, we’ve looked back at the biggest fantasy stars of the decade, along with the greatest one-game fantasy performances of the 2010s.

But, just as there are winners and losers in fantasy, for every great season there’s a massive bust.

Liz Loza and Matt Harmon run down the top four busts of the 2010s — and they’re all running backs.

Matt starts off with his first bust, C.J. Spiller — specifically, Spiller’s 2013 season.

Spiller was a first-round draft pick after his strong finish to the 2012 season. Offseason hype followed him … for nothing. He ended up an absolute bust in 2013 — even with a fully healthy season (he finished outside the top-20 backs in half-point PPR).

Liz’s pick is Trent Richardson, who continued the curse of Cleveland first-round picks (and he wasn’t even a quarterback!). His NFL career ended with just a 3.3 rushing-yard-per-carry average and just 19 total touchdowns in 46 career games.

Unfortunately, some busts end up happening due to factors outside of anyone’s control. There was so much potential in Ryan Mathews but injuries derailed that — he only played 16 games once in his career. So too did injuries ruin Darren McFadden’s 2013 season. He was a top 8 fantasy pick but completely busted with injuries. He ended up averaging under 3.5 yards per carry from 2012-2013 after averaging over 5 yards per carry in 2010-2011.

Which fantasy busts hurt you the most the last decade? Let us know in the comments below and hit us up @YahooFantasy!