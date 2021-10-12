Quarterly Investor Webinar / Call

Perseus Mining Limited
·1 min read

PERTH, Western Australia, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss the September 2021 Quarterly Report, which is anticipated for release around 8:30am AEST on Thursday October 21, 2021, as well as the Edikan and Yaouré exploration updates.

CALL DETAILS

Australia: Thursday October 21, 2021

Perth – 6:00am

Sydney/Melbourne – 9:00am

Canada: Wednesday October 20, 2021

Toronto – 6:00pm

Vancouver – 3:00pm

UK: Wednesday October 20, 2021

London – 11:00pm

Register for the investor webinar at the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hY9yZCH2R5mAhElI6Y9Swg

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 898 2050 6084

For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location:

Location

Australia

Singapore

Canada

USA

New Zealand

United Kingdom

Dial in Number

+61 8 7150 1149

+61 3 7018 2005

+65 3165 1065

+1 778 907 2071

+1 669 900 9128

+64 9 884 6780

+44 203 901 7895

International numbers available: https://zoom.us/zoomconference.

A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus’s website at perseusmining.com.

This announcement was approved for release by Jeff Quartermaine, Managing Director and CEO.

ASX/TSX CODE: PRU

REGISTERED OFFICE:

Level 2
437 Roberts Road
Subiaco WA 6008

Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700
Email: IR@perseusmining.com

ABN: 27 106 808 986

WWW.PERSEUSMINING.COM

CONTACTS:

Jeff Quartermaine

Managing Director & CEO
jeff.quartermaine@perseusmining.com

Nathan Ryan

Media Relations
+61 4 20 582 887
nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au


