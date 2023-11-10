Quarterfinals high school football playoff scores: Latest from around the Central Section

Quarterfinals of high school football playoffs in the Fresno, Bakersfield and the Central Coast.

Here are the running scores for the quarterfinals in the Central Section.

Division I

No. 8 Clovis West at No. 1 Clovis North

No. 5 Sanger at No. 4 Clovis East

No. 6 Clovis at No. 3 Liberty-Bakersfield

No. 7 Central at No. 2 Frontier

Division II

No. 9 Tehachapi at No. 1 Central Valley Christian

No. 5 Kingsburg at No. 4 Tulare Union

No. 11 Madera at No. 3 Centennial

No. 7 Sunnyside at No. 2 Lemoore

Division III

No. 8 Porterville at No. 1 Mission Prep

No. 5 Kerman at No. 4 Kennedy

No. 6 Mt. Whitney at No. 3 Mission Oak (Thursday)

No. 7 Washington Union at No. 2 Atascadero

Division IV

No. 9 Golden Valley-Bakersfield at No. 1 Shafter

No. 5 Torres at No. 4 Coalinga

No. 11 Roosevelt at No. 3 Exeter

No. 10 Santa Maria at No. 2 Dos Palos

Division V

No. 9 North at No. 1 Bishop

No. 5 Orosi at No. 4 Morro Bay

No. 6 Chavez at No. 3 Liberty-Madera Ranchos

No. 10 Reedley at No. 2 Wasco

Division VI

No. 9 Orange Cove at No. 1 Arvin

No. 5 Woodlake at No. 4 Strathmore

No. 6 Taft at No. 3 Mendota

No. 7 Fowler at No. 2 Boron

8-man semifinals

No. 4 Mammoth at No. 1 Fresno Christian

No. 3 Sierra at No. 2 Riverdale Christian