Quarterfinals high school football playoff scores: Latest from around the Central Section
Here are the running scores for the quarterfinals in the Central Section.
Division I
No. 8 Clovis West at No. 1 Clovis North
No. 5 Sanger at No. 4 Clovis East
No. 6 Clovis at No. 3 Liberty-Bakersfield
No. 7 Central at No. 2 Frontier
Division II
No. 9 Tehachapi at No. 1 Central Valley Christian
No. 5 Kingsburg at No. 4 Tulare Union
No. 11 Madera at No. 3 Centennial
No. 7 Sunnyside at No. 2 Lemoore
Division III
No. 8 Porterville at No. 1 Mission Prep
No. 5 Kerman at No. 4 Kennedy
No. 6 Mt. Whitney at No. 3 Mission Oak (Thursday)
No. 7 Washington Union at No. 2 Atascadero
Division IV
No. 9 Golden Valley-Bakersfield at No. 1 Shafter
No. 5 Torres at No. 4 Coalinga
No. 11 Roosevelt at No. 3 Exeter
No. 10 Santa Maria at No. 2 Dos Palos
Division V
No. 9 North at No. 1 Bishop
No. 5 Orosi at No. 4 Morro Bay
No. 6 Chavez at No. 3 Liberty-Madera Ranchos
No. 10 Reedley at No. 2 Wasco
Division VI
No. 9 Orange Cove at No. 1 Arvin
No. 5 Woodlake at No. 4 Strathmore
No. 6 Taft at No. 3 Mendota
No. 7 Fowler at No. 2 Boron
8-man semifinals
No. 4 Mammoth at No. 1 Fresno Christian
No. 3 Sierra at No. 2 Riverdale Christian