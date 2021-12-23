Quarterback Patrick Mahomes leads group of six Kansas City Chiefs named to Pro Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs have six Pro Bowlers this season.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, tight end Travis Kelce, left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., safety Tyrann Mathieu and defensive lineman Chris Jones each earned the nod to represent the AFC, the NFL announced Wednesday night.

Mahomes, who earns a fourth straight selection to appear in the NFL’s annual All-Star game, enters Week 16 with 4,052 yards passing and 30 touchdowns with 13 interceptions while leading the Chiefs to a 10-4 record after a 3-4 start to the season.

Hill makes his sixth straight Pro Bowl. He currently has 102 catches for 1,178 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 144 targets.

Kelce enters Week 16 with 83 catches for 1,066 yards and seven touchdowns. Earlier in the week, the NFL announced that Kelce topped all tight ends with 262,540 votes, a mark representing the third-most votes for a player at any position group. Wednesday night’s announcement marked Kelce’s seventh-straight Pro Bowl selection.

Brown, whom the Chiefs acquired during the offseason via trade with the Baltimore Ravens, makes a third straight Pro Bowl and has been everything the Chiefs hoped for as Mahomes’ blindside protector.

Mathieu currently leads the Chiefs’ defense with three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and second in total tackles (65). He makes his second straight Pro Bowl in a Chiefs uniform and will be in contention for a third straight All-Pro selection at the end of the season.

Jones, who is named to a third straight Pro Bowl, currently leads the Chiefs in sacks (7) and is second in quarterback hits (14) to teammate Frank Clark (15).

The Chiefs later announced that Clark, guard Joe Thuney, rookie center Creed Humphrey, rookie guard Trey Smith, punter Tommy Townsend, fullback Michael Burton, cornerback Charvarius Ward and kicker Harrison Butker were named as Pro Bowl alternates.

The 2022 Pro Bowl will be held in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 6, the week after the conference championship games.

But if the Chiefs have their way, the players will instead be preparing for the Super Bowl, which is Feb. 13.