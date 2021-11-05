Quarterback Mike White injured as New York Jets lose to Indianapolis Colts

The New York Jets lost first-year quarterback Mike White and the game as the Indianapolis Colts exploded out of the gate to move to 4-5 on the season.

The Colts started strongly with an 88-yard touchdown drive on their opening possession but White hit back with a score of his own via a 19-yard throw to fellow rookie Elijah Moore.

White, however, injured his forearm in the play and left the game, which prompted a flood of points from the home side.

White’s replacement Josh Johnson, who previously played for the Colts, came out firing after the break as he went 27 of 41 for 317 yards and three touchdowns as well as an interception.

But Johnson’s efforts were not enough to overcome a huge ground game from the Colts, with running back Jonathan Taylor finishing with two scores from 172 yards as his side emerged 45-30 victors.