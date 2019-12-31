Quarterback Jeremiah Masoli re-signs with Hamilton Tiger-Cats

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed quarterback Jeremiah Masoli, taking one of the top potential free-agent pivots off the market.

A CFL source said it is a one-year deal. The source was granted anonymity because the term of the deal has not been publicly announced.

Masoli, the East Division's most outstanding player in 2018, suffered a season-ending knee injury this year on July 26 against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Dane Evans became the starter after Masoli's injury and guided the Ticats to a CFL-best 15-3 record. Hamilton made it to the Grey Cup before losing to Winnipeg.

Evans, who is signed through the 2021 season, reacted positively to the news.

"LETS GO!! My brother!! Let’s go be great!!," Evans tweeted.

The 31-year-old Masoli, before the injury this year, completed 125-of-175 passes (71.4 per cent) for 1,576 yards with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions. He added four rushing majors.

The San Francisco native set a club record in 2018 with 300 or more passing yards in 12 games. Masoli has been with the Ticats since 2013.

Masoli could have become a free agent in February.

"It's exciting to have Jeremiah back for the 2020 season. His high character, remarkable work ethic and competitiveness make him a natural fit for our organization," Ticats head coach Orlondo Steinauer said in a statement. "He was likely to have multiple options come the start of free agency and we are pleased he has decided to remain in Hamilton."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 31, 2019.

The Canadian Press