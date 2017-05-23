New quarterback Glennon says 2017 is his year with Bears

Chicago Bears quarterback Mike Glennon talks to the media after NFL football practice Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Lake Forest, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) -- Quarterback Mike Glennon was as shocked as anyone when the Chicago Bears drafted Mitchell Trubisky with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft.

A call from general manager Ryan Pace about 10 minutes later eased his mind. So did another one the next morning.

Glennon says ''the 2017 season is my year'' and that he is not worried about his future. He says he did not discuss the possibility of Chicago drafting a quarterback in the first round with the team prior to signing in March, and he says he still would have left Tampa Bay for the Bears even if he knew they would pick Trubisky.

Glennon spoke after Tuesday's workout.

---

