Quarterback Angelo Renda leads Southlake Carroll to victory over Midland in season opener

The Southlake Carroll Dragons, a perennial gridiron powerhouse, unveiled their 2024 edition, overwhelming the Midland Bulldogs, 48-24, in a non-district 6A matchup at Dragon Stadium on Friday.

Outstanding quarterback play has also been a Southlake staple -- the last three are now playing at FBS schools. Next in line is junior Angelo Renda, taking the reins this season after accounting for 13 TDs (75% completion rate) a year ago in a backup role.

Renda did not disappoint in the Dragons season-opener, throwing for 193 yards and four TDs on 14 completions in 17 attempts, and adding 48 yards rushing on just four carries, with another two scores.

“We expected that from Angelo,” said Southlake Carroll head coach Riley Dodge. “He had a tremendous summer, and we have high expectations for our offense.”

Renda was quick to point out it was a team effort. “Our offensive line did a great job,” said Renda. “No nervousness at all with me. I have confidence in our team and in myself. The backs were incredible, and our receivers did a fantastic job of getting open. I thought we played well offensively. Something definitely to build on going forward.

Renda culminated a five-play 75-yard opening drive with a four-yard TD scamper that quickly got the Dragons out front 7-0.

After Midland answered on its first offensive possession, Renda connected with junior Brock Boyd with a 12-yard scoring strike to regain the lead.

Having difficulty defending the Midland triple-option attack in the first quarter, the Bulldogs tied the game at 14-14 on an Elijah McCoy -- a junior and UTEP pledge -- 39-yard scoring run.

The second quarter belong to the Dragons, as they outscored Midland 21-0 in the period.

“We made some adjustments defensively,” said Dodge. “We have such inexperience on defense, and it also took us a while to settle in and get a feel of what Midland was doing.”

Dodge, alluding to his concerns on defense, made one adjustment several weeks ago, moving Tennessee pledge and star Tight End Jack Van Dorselaer, to Defensive End.

“That is something we talked about how we could improve our defense,” noted Dodge. “And Jack being such a team player was good with playing there.”

Van Dorselaer, No. 36 in the 247Sports 2025 class in the state, described the transition as “fun” as all his snaps in this contest came on defense.

“I did not know about it until two weeks ago,” said Van Dorselaer. “I said however I can help the team. The guys on defense were great in helping me. I look forward to getting better and better.”

Coach Dodge said as the season progresses, he will utilize Van Dorselaer as a two-way player, back at his familiar tight end spot, as well as playing defense.

“He is such a talented player,” Dodge said. “Total team guy.”

Southlake Carroll, No. 2 in the Star-Telegram’s 6A pre-season area rankings, took the lead, one it never relinquished, on a Renda 20-yard TD burst on the first play of the second quarter. A Riley Wormley one-yard TD run stretched the margin, and Renda hit Boyd on a 17-yard strike with 33 ticks left in the quarter as the Dragons took a 35-14 advantage into halftime.

Midland came out with a 17-play drive to begin the second half, but the Dragon defense held the Bulldogs to a field goal.

Then Renda connected with Boyd for a third time -- a 27-yard strike with 4:50 left in the third period for a 42-17 cushion.

The two teams swapped scores in the final period. McCoy, who finished with a game-high 204 rushing yards on 30 carries, scored on a three-yard run for Midland, and junior Davis Penn wrapped up the scoring with a two-yard plunge with 4:20 remaining in the contest.

Wormley, a USC pledge, finished with a team-high 125 yards rushing on just seven carries, and scored a TD. His running mate, Baylor-pledge Penn added 68 rushing yards on 13 attempts.

Renda completed passes to seven different receivers, with Boyd leading the way with 64 yards on five catches and the three TDs.

“We have been playing football together for about six years,” said Boyd, referencing Renda. “So the chemistry is there. It was a lot of fun out there.”

Southlake Carroll scored on seven of its eight offensive possessions, and never punted. A second-quarter interception ended the lone drive in which the Dragons did not score a touchdown.