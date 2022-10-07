Quarterback’s 5 touchdown passes, defensive takeaways lead Wyatt past North Side

Both Fort Worth Wyatt and Fort Worth North Side had their struggles in the first half during their District 4-5A Division 2 football game on Thursday night at Clark Stadium.

Wyatt was penalized 11 times for 115 yards through the first two quarters.

North Side turned the ball over six times (3 fumbles, 1 interception, 2 turnover on downs).

But Wyatt was able to make more plays on offense, leading the Chaparrals to a 47-20 win over the Steers in a pivotal district game between two 4-1 and 1-1 programs.

The two teams have played every year since 2014.

Wyatt goes to 7-2 over North Side in that span.

North Side (4-2, 1-2) fumbled on the fourth play from scrimmage and Wyatt’s Franklin Holloway recovered.

The Steers’ next drive did cross midfield, but on fourth-and-long, the snap was high and resulted in a 25-yard loss, which set up Wyatt (5-1, 2-1) at the North Side 29. One play later and Wyatt QB Kaid Barrett threw a 29-yard touchdown to Dartagnan Crawford for a 7-0 lead with 4:51 left in the first quarter.

O D Wyatt quarterback Kaid Barrett throws down the field against North Side in the second quarter of Thursday’s October 6, 2022 District 4-5A Division 2 football game at Clark Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes

North Side’s third drive resulted in the team’s second fumble and Elijah El-Amin recovered. Wyatt turned it into points with a 6-play drive capped off by Barrett’s 5-yard TD run on the read option to up the lead to 14-0 with 11 seconds left in the quarter.

A tackle for loss by Wyatt put North Side into a fourth-and-10 and its next drive and with the ball on its side of the field, the Steers ran a fake punt, but could only gain six yards.

Wyatt, again, turned it into points with a 5-play, 51-yard drive. On fourth-and-13, Barrett hit Ahstin Watkins on a 38-yard touchdown to make it 21-0 with 9:17 left in the second quarter.

It looked like Wyatt was going to turn it into a blowout, but North Side scored twice before halftime.

It took North Side two plays on the ensuing drive to score. QB Kevin Ortega hit Marcus Miles down the left sideline for a 34-yard pick up. Then Brandon Forrest broke several tackles on his way to a 42-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 21-7 with 8:46 left before halftime.

Two possessions later and North Side made it a 21-14 game after Forrest scored on a 2-yard run with 2:43 on the clock. The big play came on a 26-yard pass from Ortega to Miles.

North Side’s momentum would be killed, however, when a pass attempt to the screen was picked off by Wyatt’s Damario Colter and returned to the 6 with seven seconds to go. Wyatt went for it and Barrett hit Watkins for the touchdown with two seconds left to take a 27-14 lead into halftime.

HALFTIME: Wyatt 27 North Side 14



Touchdown with 2 seconds left! Damario Colter picks off a NS pass and gets to the 6. Next play with 7 ticks left @Kaaaid_1k finds Watkins for six! #txhsfb @dfwvarsity @FWISDAthletics pic.twitter.com/QfvK1HIUeU — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) October 7, 2022

The Steers had a 15-play, 50-yard drive with 13 runs that ate up over six minutes as Forrest scored again to cut it to 27-20 with four minutes left in the third quarter.

But Wyatt responded with a touchdown pass from Barrett to Crawford. The two would hook up for a third time, a 17-yard toss to make it 40-20 Wyatt with 8:11 to play in the fourth.

Malik Franklin got an interception for Wyatt in the fourth quarter.

Quest Madkins rushed for a 28-yard touchdown for the Chaparrals late in the game.

Barrett threw for 166 yards and five touchdowns and scored six overall. Ashton Larkin was Wyatt’s leading rusher with 91 yards on 20 carries. Watkins made three catches for 50 yards and two scores. Crawford had five catches for 92 yards and three scores.

Forrest led all rushers with 116 yards on 26 carries and three TDs. It’s his fifth 100-yard game of the season. He added three catches for 42 yards and Miles had two catches for 60 yards.

Wyatt will play Poly in Week 8 while North Side faces Trimble Tech.