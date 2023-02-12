Quarter of a million children enter secondary school without basic maths and English

Michael Savage Policy Editor
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Peter Titmuss/Alamy</span>
Photograph: Peter Titmuss/Alamy

Rishi Sunak has been warned that a target to boost the number of children entering secondary school with the expected standards of reading, writing and maths is “a far cry from reality”, amid new evidence that 275,000 pupils a year are leaving primary education without the right level of skills.

Ministers have set a target of ensuring 90% of children achieve the national curriculum standard in reading, writing and maths at the end of primary education by 2030. However, after several years of slow progress, attainment has slipped back to levels only slightly above those of 2015-16.

The slump means that in 2022, 41% of year 6 pupils in England left primary school without meeting the expected standards in literacy and maths – 275,000 11-year-olds, according to researchers at the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) thinktank. That is 50,000 more than in 2019.

It comes amid concerns that the impact of the pandemic, and long periods of lost learning, is being felt in classrooms, particularly among children from poorer households. The report states that the attainment gap in education – that between the poorest and most advantaged – is at its widest level for a decade.

Similar recent research by the speech and communication charity I CAN found that skills in speaking had also fallen, with 1.5 million children across the UK suffering from underdeveloped speech and language skills following the pandemic.

Inside the classroom, concerns are being expressed by teachers about their chances of reversing the slide, given their current working conditions and resources. Only two-fifths of primary teachers believe their pupils will hit expected standards in foundation subjects, according to a poll of teachers by the Teacher Tapp app, commissioned by the CSJ.

Just 32% of teachers working in schools in the areas of highest deprivation were confident that most of their pupils would meet targets in numeracy and literacy skills this academic year, compared with 51% in more affluent places.

“The progress made in improving overall attainment has been largely reversed,” the report states. “School shutdowns had an immediate and detrimental impact on primary educational outcomes. In the first full year after school shutdowns, 41% of all year 6 pupils left school without reaching expected standards.”

The CSJ, which was co-founded by former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith, states that “radical plans” are needed to reverse the slide. It calls on ministers to turn to parents in an attempt to boost performance in basic subjects. However, others have pointed to the refusal by the Treasury in the summer of 2020, then led by Sunak, to sanction the full programme of post-pandemic catch-up funding that was called for in a government-backed review. A £15bn plan for recovery was rejected.

Related: Third of 15-year-olds persistently absent from school in England since September

“The idea that 90% of children will achieve expected standards in reading, writing and maths by 2030 is a far cry from reality,” said Alice Wilcock, the CSJ report’s author. “Teachers told us they are worried that most of their children won’t meet these standards this year. We need a bold plan for education reform if the government wants to improve educational standards for all children.”

Lee Elliot Major, professor of social mobility at the University of Exeter, said the failure to equip all students with basic foundational skills was “the biggest scandal of our educational system”. He called for a scheme urging greater parental participation in encouraging basic reading and maths skills.

“New thinking is required,” he said. “There are many other sensible proposals in this report, including those aiming to attract and develop teachers. But for me, a national parental participation strategy would be a potential gamechanger.

“The government can publish all the ambitious targets for maths and English it likes. But failing to embrace this core education truth will mean they turn into unfulfilled dreams – condemning hundreds of thousands of pupils to leave school lacking the foundational skills needed to get on in life.

“It’s time for us to take a bold step and embrace the power of parent participation in education.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “The pandemic had a huge impact on pupils’ learning. Our education recovery programme, backed by £5bn, has delivered nearly three million tutoring courses. We are investing more than ever before in our schools, including in literacy and numeracy programmes –helping us meet our ambition for 90% of children leaving primary school to reach the expected standard in reading, writing and maths by 2030.”

Latest Stories

  • Universities brace for Chinese students' return as Beijing orders them back to Canada

    VANCOUVER — When Vancouver-based Justin Wong was studying online for his master of arts at Trinity Western University during the pandemic, he had to get up at 4 a.m. to collaborate with classmates. That's because they were in China. “Many of my classmates were from China and felt they could save tons of money by not living in Canada," Wong, who graduated last year, said in an interview in Mandarin. Immigration data suggest tens of thousands of Chinese students in Canada may have returned to Chin

  • As more high schools add Indigenous-focused compulsory courses, some warn against a siloed approach

    As a Shakespeare fan who loves sharing his work with students, Windsor, Ont., English teacher Carolyn Howlett admits she felt a bit apprehensive when her board began work shifting its Grade 11 English course to focus solely on First Nations, Métis, and Inuit writers. "I always say the reason why I teach is because of Shakespeare," said the Greater Essex County District School Board (GEDSB) teacher and department head of English at her school. Just over five years later, however, she's convinced

  • Protests Erupt Outside New Jersey High School Following Student's Suicide

    People rallied outside a New Jersey high school on Wednesday, February 8, after the suicide of a 14-year-old student following allegations that she was attacked in a school hallway.Students walked out of class on Wednesday to call for school policy changes after Adriana Kuch was found dead by her family at her home on February 3 after taking her own life, local media reported, citing police.According to local media, the school district said it followed policy in not filing a police report over the attack, instead taking the girl to the school nurse.Video posted to social media last week showed several students attacking Kuch as she walked with her boyfriend in a school hallway two days prior to her death, according to the report. Four students involved in the attack were suspended indefinitely, according to local media.Kuch’s father wrote on Facebook that he took his daughter to the police after the incident, saying that if an investigation began then, the videos could have been discovered immediately and taken down.“I want the entire world to know what these animals did to my daughter,” he wrote in the post.Footage captured by Nicole Gibson shows protesters carrying signs outside Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township on Wednesday. Credit: Nicole Gibson via Storyful

  • Florida rejected AP African American Studies. Here's what's actually being taught in the course

    Some topics rejected by Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Florida officials are not included in the current version of the AP African American studies course.

  • When Wichita schools denied special education services, this family fought back — and won

    The five-year battle became one of the costliest special education cases in Kansas history.

  • Milford High School students stage walkout to protest new bathroom restrictions

    The students were joined by some teachers and administrators to protest what they said was a new policy no one asked for.

  • Another One Bites the Dust On 'Sex Education' Season 4

    Read on for everything we know about the future of Moordale’s finest on 'Sex Education' Season Four.

  • 'It's always on my mind': Five years since the Parkland massacre, survivors' pain is fresh

    Here's what three survivors want Americans to know nearly five years since a gunman killed 17 people at their high school in Parkland, Florida.

  • Parent of trans teen seeks answers from CBE after he says bully transferred to same school

    The father of a trans teenager says he's still waiting for an explanation from the Calgary Board of Education as to why a student he says bullied his child ended up at the same school they moved to for a fresh start. Charles Lee says his 16-year-old child, Kai, was attending a junior high school in the city's northwest when the bullying started around a year-and-a-half ago. At its worst, Lee says the bullying saw Kai admitted as a psychiatric inpatient at the Alberta Children's Hospital, at risk

  • Dance like a Rockette: College students take unique class

    BOSTON (AP) — Rhapsody Stiggers has been dancing since she was 2, but the 20-year-old college junior has never taken a dance class quite as challenging as the one she's in now. She is one of 38 students at the Boston Conservatory at Berklee enrolled in the first for-credit college dance class taught by the Radio City Rockettes, the precision dance team famous for its annual high-kicking “Christmas Spectacular," seen by more than 69 million people since 1933. The class, taught by a current Rocket

  • Boise teachers reprimanded for ‘all lives matter,’ Pledge of Allegiance comments

    Neither teacher remains employed by the Boise School District, a spokesperson for the district told the Statesman.

  • Did a Fort Dodge Catholic school wait too long to report threat?

    Did a Fort Dodge Catholic school wait too long to report threat?

  • WPBF 25 Editorial: 5 years after Parkland

    WPBF 25 Editorial: 5 years after Parkland

  • A $162,500 per year Swiss boarding school — possibly the world's most expensive — says it's embracing AI tech like ChatGPT to help students learn

    "Knowledge is completely passé ... You have to teach skills, and you have to teach values and ethics," Rosenberg's head of innovation told Insider.

  • Teaching culture one post at a time

    Statistics Canada states around 39,700 people, the majority living in Nunavut (22070) and Quebec (11895), speak Inuktitut either at home or as their mother tongue, making it the second most spoken indigenous language in Canada after Cree. To honor the month of February 2023 as Indigenous languages month, Nunavut News asked Haana-Siksik to share her story regarding Inuktitut, and her perspective on its progression in the world: “My full name is Melodie Haana-Siksik Sammurtok-Lavallée, but I go by

  • Grade 7 class studying poverty, inflation volunteers at Charlottetown soup kitchen

    Teacher Meg Edward says the topic of inflation was top of mind when her Grade 7 students at Belfast Consolidated School in eastern P.E.I. decided to cook and serve hot food at the Upper Room Soup Kitchen on Wednesday. While learning about economic empowerment as part of their social studies curriculum, some of her students expressed concern for how higher prices were hurting people in the province and across the country. That led to a group discussion about what to do about the issue of poverty.

  • Florida House bill proposes later start times for middle and high school students

    The start of the day in high school would move to no earlier than 8:30 a.m. under the proposal that will be considered when the Legislature convenes March 7.

  • School choice is good for families and students — and public schools, too. Here’s how | Opinion

    Evidence finds that competition pushes public education to be better.

  • Schools become flashpoint for Republicans eyeing White House

    NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has called for parents to elect and fire school principals. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has banned instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. And Nikki Haley, the former United Nations ambassador who is expected to announce her White House bid next week, is among the Republicans taking aim at critical race theory. In the opening stages of the GOP presidential primary, the “parents' rights” movement and le

  • A librarian’s frontline view of Florida’s ‘vetting’ process for school books, and the titles being banned

    A vetting process to comply with Florida guidelines to school books has caused chaos for students and teachers, writes Richard Hall