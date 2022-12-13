Quarter of Londoners struggling to pay basic bills

An aerial view shows snow-covered offices and buildings including the Shard skyscraper on the south bank of the River Thames (AFP via Getty Images)

A quarter of Londoners say they are now struggling to pay basic bills as anxiety about the cost of living in the capital reaches record levels.

Almost 80 per cent of people think spiralling costs is the most important issue they are facing, the annual London Councils survey found.

This is the highest ever level of concern for any single issue recorded on this question in the past decade, and an increase of 15 percentage points since last year.

Around one in four Londoners said they were finding it difficult to manage financially, with the highest levels of worry around paying energy bills and covering any unexpected household expenses.

Women, renters, people aged 45 to 54 and low income households were most concerned.

London’s renters said they were under particular strain, with nearly three in five saying their rent has increased this year and others worrying this will happen when they next renew their tenancy.

Almost half of respondents said they had not turned on the heating when they would usually have and 39 per cent are socialising less due to rising cost of living.

Cllr Georgia Gould, Chair of London Councils, said: “Over two thirds of Londoners are worried about the impact of the cost of living crisis.

“People who used to donate to foodbanks are now relying on foodbanks for support, the average rent has increased by 15 per cent and as the cold weather hits, energy prices remain high.

“The figures are stark and reflect the reality that councils across London are seeing in their communities.

“The next few months will be critical for families across the capital who are already struggling. We stand ready to work with government to meet this challenge and ensure the right support gets to those who need it.”

London boroughs have announced extra funding to help struggling households, including opening up “warm banks” in public buildings across the city for people who cannot afford to heat their homes.