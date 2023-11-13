Quarter of London teenagers 'have been victims of violence'

A quarter of teenage children living in London have been a victim of violence in the past year, a survey has revealed.

The study by the Youth Endowment Fund lifts the lid on the extent of youth violence in the capital.

The figures show that 25 per cent of teenage children living in London said they have been a victim of violence.

Meanwhile 26 per cent admitted they had inflicted violence on others in the past year.

The acts included the use of force or threat of force, such as being punched, threatened with a weapon, mugged or sexually assaulted.

Even more reported being exposed to violence while they were online.

The research revealed that 67 per cent of children aged between 13 and 17, said they had seen real-life violence on social media in the last year.

This typically includes posts or footage showing fights between young people, threats to beat someone up, and people carrying, promoting or using weapons.

More than a third told the charity they had encountered content that promoted violence against women and girls.

Meanwhile 60 per cent said their behaviour has changed as a result of the exposure to violence.

Nearly a quarter have had trouble sleeping and 24 per cent said they have lost concentration at school because of violence or the fear of it.

Jon Yates, Executive Director at the Youth Endowment Fund, said: “No child should grow up fearing for their own safety or that of their friends or family. To protect children from harm and prevent them from becoming involved in violence, local authorities, the police, youth justice services and schools should be investing in strategies that have shown to make a difference.

"Whether that’s talking therapies, mentoring or hot spots policing. We increasingly know what works. It’s time to put the evidence into action. I’d encourage everyone who wants to see change to use the YEF Toolkit which highlights the best available evidence on what can counter youth violence.”

The Youth Endowment Fund (YEF) - a charity established with a £200 million investment from the Home Office to prevent serious youth violence - surveyed 7,500 teenage children across England and Wales about their experiences of violence, in person and online.