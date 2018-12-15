Quarter-finals await for Baird after stunning Carter victory in Glasgow

A first ranking quarter-final awaits for Sam Baird after battling his way to the Scottish Open last eight in Glasgow.

Baird stunned Ali Carter 4-3 to take his place in new ground in snooker, knowing he is just two games away from reaching the final.

But thoughts of Sunday’s prize and a potential first title are far away from his mind.

Next on the Englishman’s agenda is a clash with 2005 world champion, a man who has struggled for form this season despite his impressive run at the Emirates Arena.

And Baird also has recent history on his side, with a 6-0 thrashing in the International Championship still a stinging memory for Murphy.



“It’s a great result for me, I felt that I was playing well but my safety let me down a bit, I didn’t get too many chances in the first four frames,” said Baird after his Carter victory.

“Then after that things changed and I was able to get something, and I was glad to be able to take them.

“Shaun has been struggling, he’s playing better this week so it will be a tough game. I’ve won a couple of games I could have lost this week so it’s pleasing to get this far.

“This is my first quarter-final in a full ranking tournament, it’s nice to be playing alright but winning is the last thing on my mind.”

Watch the Scottish Open LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player with analysis from Jimmy White and Neal Foulds