Quartararo tops Dutch MotoGP FP1 as Lorenzo crashes

Petronas SRT rider Fabio Quartararo narrowly beat Yamaha stablemate Maverick Vinales to top FP1 ahead of the MotoGP Dutch TT, as Jorge Lorenzo's session ended in a big crash.

Lorenzo fell at the end of practice at the fast Turn 7 Ruskenhoek left-hander, and required the attention of track personnel after gingerly walking away from the accident.

Quartararo tops Assen FP1 as Lorenzo crashes

The Honda rider had a new aerodynamic fairing and also a new carbon reinforced chassis available, but ended the session down in 18th.

His teammate Marc Marquez was in a class of his own during the first couple of minutes of FP1, but Vinales took over the lead with a 1m34.477s at halfway point.

Vinales did not give up the lead until the final minute of the session, improving three times during the practice.

But in the end, he was demoted by Quartararo, who went 0.077s faster than him with a 1m33.909s.

Vinales completed a Yamaha one-two, with Ducati's Danilo Petrucci brushing off a fast highside crash at Turn 14 in the early stages of FP1 to end the morning third fastest with a 1m34.169s.

Suzuki's Alex Rins and LCR Honda's Takaaki Nakagami, another early crasher, completed the top five.

Marquez ended up sixth, just over six tenths off the pace, with Cal Crutchlow (LCR) bringing a third Honda into the top seven.

Avintia Ducati's Karel Abraham was a promising eighth, followed by Pol Espargaro (KTM) and Jack Miller (Pramac Ducati).

Andrea Iannone led Aprilia's efforts in 11th as his teammate Aleix Espargaro, who is aiming to race at Assen despite fracturing his femur and tibia in the Barcelona race, crashed.

He fell at the slow Strubben hairpin of Turn 5 and was visibly hurt afterwards, but carried on, recording 17 laps and ending up 14th.

Sister works Yamaha runner Valentino Rossi and Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso were 12th and 13th respectively, the former hampered by a front tyre sensor issue.

Pos Rider Team Bike Time Gap Laps 1 Fabio Quartararo Petronas Yamaha Yamaha 1m33.909s - 22 2 Maverick Vinales Yamaha Yamaha 1m33.986s 0.077s 23 3 Danilo Petrucci Ducati Ducati 1m34.169s 0.260s 16 4 Alex Rins Suzuki Suzuki 1m34.423s 0.514s 20 5 Takaaki Nakagami LCR Honda Honda 1m34.441s 0.532s 17 6 Marc Marquez Honda Honda 1m34.522s 0.613s 21 7 Cal Crutchlow LCR Honda Honda 1m34.589s 0.680s 20 8 Karel Abraham Avintia Ducati Ducati 1m34.596s 0.687s 17 9 Pol Espargaro KTM KTM 1m34.659s 0.750s 18 10 Jack Miller Pramac Ducati Ducati 1m34.674s 0.765s 19 11 Andrea Iannone Aprilia Aprilia 1m34.698s 0.789s 22 12 Valentino Rossi Yamaha Yamaha 1m34.746s 0.837s 19 13 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati Ducati 1m34.756s 0.847s 20 14 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia Aprilia 1m34.921s 1.012s 17 15 Tito Rabat Avintia Ducati Ducati 1m34.988s 1.079s 21 16 Joan Mir Suzuki Suzuki 1m35.134s 1.225s 21 17 Franco Morbidelli Petronas Yamaha Yamaha 1m35.500s 1.591s 22 18 Jorge Lorenzo Honda Honda 1m35.661s 1.752s 16 19 Johann Zarco KTM KTM 1m35.759s 1.850s 17 20 Miguel Oliveira Tech3 KTM KTM 1m35.769s 1.860s 20 21 Francesco Bagnaia Pramac Ducati Ducati 1m36.168s 2.259s 19 22 Hafizh Syahrin Tech3 KTM KTM 1m36.321s 2.412s 19





