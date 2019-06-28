Quartararo tops Dutch MotoGP FP1 as Lorenzo crashes
Petronas SRT rider Fabio Quartararo narrowly beat Yamaha stablemate Maverick Vinales to top FP1 ahead of the MotoGP Dutch TT, as Jorge Lorenzo's session ended in a big crash.
Lorenzo fell at the end of practice at the fast Turn 7 Ruskenhoek left-hander, and required the attention of track personnel after gingerly walking away from the accident.
The Honda rider had a new aerodynamic fairing and also a new carbon reinforced chassis available, but ended the session down in 18th.
His teammate Marc Marquez was in a class of his own during the first couple of minutes of FP1, but Vinales took over the lead with a 1m34.477s at halfway point.
Vinales did not give up the lead until the final minute of the session, improving three times during the practice.
But in the end, he was demoted by Quartararo, who went 0.077s faster than him with a 1m33.909s.
Vinales completed a Yamaha one-two, with Ducati's Danilo Petrucci brushing off a fast highside crash at Turn 14 in the early stages of FP1 to end the morning third fastest with a 1m34.169s.
Suzuki's Alex Rins and LCR Honda's Takaaki Nakagami, another early crasher, completed the top five.
Marquez ended up sixth, just over six tenths off the pace, with Cal Crutchlow (LCR) bringing a third Honda into the top seven.
Avintia Ducati's Karel Abraham was a promising eighth, followed by Pol Espargaro (KTM) and Jack Miller (Pramac Ducati).
Andrea Iannone led Aprilia's efforts in 11th as his teammate Aleix Espargaro, who is aiming to race at Assen despite fracturing his femur and tibia in the Barcelona race, crashed.
He fell at the slow Strubben hairpin of Turn 5 and was visibly hurt afterwards, but carried on, recording 17 laps and ending up 14th.
Sister works Yamaha runner Valentino Rossi and Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso were 12th and 13th respectively, the former hampered by a front tyre sensor issue.
Pos
Rider
Team
Bike
Time
Gap
Laps
1
Fabio Quartararo
Petronas Yamaha
Yamaha
1m33.909s
-
22
2
Maverick Vinales
Yamaha
Yamaha
1m33.986s
0.077s
23
3
Danilo Petrucci
Ducati
Ducati
1m34.169s
0.260s
16
4
Alex Rins
Suzuki
Suzuki
1m34.423s
0.514s
20
5
Takaaki Nakagami
LCR Honda
Honda
1m34.441s
0.532s
17
6
Marc Marquez
Honda
Honda
1m34.522s
0.613s
21
7
Cal Crutchlow
LCR Honda
Honda
1m34.589s
0.680s
20
8
Karel Abraham
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
1m34.596s
0.687s
17
9
Pol Espargaro
KTM
KTM
1m34.659s
0.750s
18
10
Jack Miller
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
1m34.674s
0.765s
19
11
Andrea Iannone
Aprilia
Aprilia
1m34.698s
0.789s
22
12
Valentino Rossi
Yamaha
Yamaha
1m34.746s
0.837s
19
13
Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati
Ducati
1m34.756s
0.847s
20
14
Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia
Aprilia
1m34.921s
1.012s
17
15
Tito Rabat
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
1m34.988s
1.079s
21
16
Joan Mir
Suzuki
Suzuki
1m35.134s
1.225s
21
17
Franco Morbidelli
Petronas Yamaha
Yamaha
1m35.500s
1.591s
22
18
Jorge Lorenzo
Honda
Honda
1m35.661s
1.752s
16
19
Johann Zarco
KTM
KTM
1m35.759s
1.850s
17
20
Miguel Oliveira
Tech3 KTM
KTM
1m35.769s
1.860s
20
21
Francesco Bagnaia
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
1m36.168s
2.259s
19
22
Hafizh Syahrin
Tech3 KTM
KTM
1m36.321s
2.412s
19
