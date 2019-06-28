Quartararo tops Dutch MotoGP FP1 as Lorenzo crashes

David Gruz
Autosport
Quartararo tops Assen FP1 as Lorenzo crashes
Quartararo tops Assen FP1 as Lorenzo crashes

Petronas SRT rider Fabio Quartararo narrowly beat Yamaha stablemate Maverick Vinales to top FP1 ahead of the MotoGP Dutch TT, as Jorge Lorenzo's session ended in a big crash.

Lorenzo fell at the end of practice at the fast Turn 7 Ruskenhoek left-hander, and required the attention of track personnel after gingerly walking away from the accident.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad
Quartararo tops Assen FP1 as Lorenzo crashes
Quartararo tops Assen FP1 as Lorenzo crashes

The Honda rider had a new aerodynamic fairing and also a new carbon reinforced chassis available, but ended the session down in 18th.

His teammate Marc Marquez was in a class of his own during the first couple of minutes of FP1, but Vinales took over the lead with a 1m34.477s at halfway point.

Vinales did not give up the lead until the final minute of the session, improving three times during the practice.

But in the end, he was demoted by Quartararo, who went 0.077s faster than him with a 1m33.909s.

Vinales completed a Yamaha one-two, with Ducati's Danilo Petrucci brushing off a fast highside crash at Turn 14 in the early stages of FP1 to end the morning third fastest with a 1m34.169s.

Suzuki's Alex Rins and LCR Honda's Takaaki Nakagami, another early crasher, completed the top five.

Marquez ended up sixth, just over six tenths off the pace, with Cal Crutchlow (LCR) bringing a third Honda into the top seven.

Avintia Ducati's Karel Abraham was a promising eighth, followed by Pol Espargaro (KTM) and Jack Miller (Pramac Ducati).

Andrea Iannone led Aprilia's efforts in 11th as his teammate Aleix Espargaro, who is aiming to race at Assen despite fracturing his femur and tibia in the Barcelona race, crashed.

He fell at the slow Strubben hairpin of Turn 5 and was visibly hurt afterwards, but carried on, recording 17 laps and ending up 14th.

Sister works Yamaha runner Valentino Rossi and Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso were 12th and 13th respectively, the former hampered by a front tyre sensor issue.

Pos

Rider

Team

Bike

Time

Gap

Laps

1

Fabio Quartararo

Petronas Yamaha

Yamaha

1m33.909s

-

22

2

Maverick Vinales

Yamaha

Yamaha

1m33.986s

0.077s

23

3

Danilo Petrucci

Ducati

Ducati

1m34.169s

0.260s

16

4

Alex Rins

Suzuki

Suzuki

1m34.423s

0.514s

20

5

Takaaki Nakagami

LCR Honda

Honda

1m34.441s

0.532s

17

6

Marc Marquez

Honda

Honda

1m34.522s

0.613s

21

7

Cal Crutchlow

LCR Honda

Honda

1m34.589s

0.680s

20

8

Karel Abraham

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

1m34.596s

0.687s

17

9

Pol Espargaro

KTM

KTM

1m34.659s

0.750s

18

10

Jack Miller

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

1m34.674s

0.765s

19

11

Andrea Iannone

Aprilia

Aprilia

1m34.698s

0.789s

22

12

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

Yamaha

1m34.746s

0.837s

19

13

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

Ducati

1m34.756s

0.847s

20

14

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

Aprilia

1m34.921s

1.012s

17

15

Tito Rabat

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

1m34.988s

1.079s

21

16

Joan Mir

Suzuki

Suzuki

1m35.134s

1.225s

21

17

Franco Morbidelli

Petronas Yamaha

Yamaha

1m35.500s

1.591s

22

18

Jorge Lorenzo

Honda

Honda

1m35.661s

1.752s

16

19

Johann Zarco

KTM

KTM

1m35.759s

1.850s

17

20

Miguel Oliveira

Tech3 KTM

KTM

1m35.769s

1.860s

20

21

Francesco Bagnaia

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

1m36.168s

2.259s

19

22

Hafizh Syahrin

Tech3 KTM

KTM

1m36.321s

2.412s

19


Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus

What to Read Next