Quartararo leads second day of test, heavy crash for Marquez

Petronas SRT rider Quartararo topped the Sepang test outright after leading all three days in Malaysia, and was an early pacesetter on Sunday at Losail with a 1m54.974s lap.

This stood as the benchmark for some time, before his SRT teammate Franco Morbidelli on the ‘A-spec’ M1 took over with a 1m54.954s with just under four hours to go. 

Over the next 45 minutes, Ducati’s Danilo Petrucci – continuing work on the marque’s adjustable ride height device – and Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales took turns topping the timesheets. 

Vinales, refining the M1’s set-up this test, fired in a 1m54.658s with just over three hours to go, with Suzuki’s Joan Mir deposing him around about 30 minutes later with a 1m54.612s.

Mir’s day would be cut short by a late tumble and he ended up seventh in the standings after a number of improvements in the closing stages.

Vinales would return to the top of the timesheets with around an hour and 45 minutes of the session to go, though only for 15 minutes as Quartararo raised the benchmark to 1m54.038s.

This would go unopposed through to the end of the session, with Saturday pacesetter Alex Rins on the Suzuki his closest challenger 0.162 seconds adrift.

Vinales rounded out the top three ahead of Morbidelli, while Francesco Bagnaia was top Ducati runner in fifth as he continues to adapt from the GP18 he rode last year to the GP20 in Pramac colours. 

Johann Zarco made a considerable step forward in his adaptation process to the Avintia GP19, as he ended the session half a second off the pace in sixth ahead of Mir and the works Ducati of Andrea Dovizioso.

Valentino Rossi – who said on Saturday that he still needs to find “two or three tenths” to fight for victory on the new Yamaha – was ninth, with LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami completing the top 10 on the year-old Honda.

Aleix Espargaro was top Aprilia in 11th, though suffered a crash at Turn 4 during the session. He headed Petrucci, KTM’s Pol Espargaro and Marc Marquez.

The Honda rider is still suffering from the shoulder surgery he had in the winter, with a pinched nerve from that operation causing him the most problems.

His Qatar test failed to improve on Sunday, as a big crash at Turn 9 in the early evening destroyed his bike – with Honda reporting via social media that he walked away uninjured.

LCR Honda’s Cal Crutchlow, who was 2.1s off the pace in 21st, also had a crash at Turn 2. 

Session results:

Pos.

#

Rider

Bike

Time

Gap

Laps

1

20

Fabio Quartararo

Yamaha

1:54.038

 

65

2

42

Alex Rins

Suzuki

1:54.200

0.162

53

3

12

Maverick Vinales

Yamaha

1:54.264

0.226

68

4

21

Franco Morbidelli

Yamaha

1:54.481

0.443

70

5

63

Francesco Bagnaia

Ducati

1:54.520

0.482

52

6

5

Johann Zarco

Ducati

1:54.565

0.527

56

7

36

Joan Mir

Suzuki

1:54.612

0.574

52

8

4

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

1:54.662

0.624

60

9

46

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

1:54.740

0.702

52

10

30

Takaaki Nakagami

Honda

1:54.759

0.721

43

11

41

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

1:54.762

0.724

33

12

9

Danilo Petrucci

Ducati

1:54.852

0.814

49

13

44

Pol Espargaro

KTM

1:54.890

0.852

54

14

93

Marc Marquez

Honda

1:55.093

1.055

46

15

43

Jack Miller

Ducati

1:55.194

1.156

42

16

53

Tito Rabat

Ducati

1:55.352

1.314

54

17

88

Miguel Oliveira

KTM

1:55.600

1.562

53

18

27

Iker Lecuona

KTM

1:55.644

1.606

53

19

73

Alex Marquez

Honda

1:55.725

1.687

48

20

33

Brad Binder

KTM

1:55.930

1.892

57

21

35

Cal Crutchlow

Honda

1:56.178

2.140

27

22

38

Bradley Smith

Aprilia

1:56.407

2.369

52

