Quartararo leads second day of test, heavy crash for Marquez
Petronas SRT rider Quartararo topped the Sepang test outright after leading all three days in Malaysia, and was an early pacesetter on Sunday at Losail with a 1m54.974s lap.
This stood as the benchmark for some time, before his SRT teammate Franco Morbidelli on the ‘A-spec’ M1 took over with a 1m54.954s with just under four hours to go.
Over the next 45 minutes, Ducati’s Danilo Petrucci – continuing work on the marque’s adjustable ride height device – and Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales took turns topping the timesheets.
Vinales, refining the M1’s set-up this test, fired in a 1m54.658s with just over three hours to go, with Suzuki’s Joan Mir deposing him around about 30 minutes later with a 1m54.612s.
Mir’s day would be cut short by a late tumble and he ended up seventh in the standings after a number of improvements in the closing stages.
Vinales would return to the top of the timesheets with around an hour and 45 minutes of the session to go, though only for 15 minutes as Quartararo raised the benchmark to 1m54.038s.
This would go unopposed through to the end of the session, with Saturday pacesetter Alex Rins on the Suzuki his closest challenger 0.162 seconds adrift.
Vinales rounded out the top three ahead of Morbidelli, while Francesco Bagnaia was top Ducati runner in fifth as he continues to adapt from the GP18 he rode last year to the GP20 in Pramac colours.
Johann Zarco made a considerable step forward in his adaptation process to the Avintia GP19, as he ended the session half a second off the pace in sixth ahead of Mir and the works Ducati of Andrea Dovizioso.
Valentino Rossi – who said on Saturday that he still needs to find “two or three tenths” to fight for victory on the new Yamaha – was ninth, with LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami completing the top 10 on the year-old Honda.
Aleix Espargaro was top Aprilia in 11th, though suffered a crash at Turn 4 during the session. He headed Petrucci, KTM’s Pol Espargaro and Marc Marquez.
The Honda rider is still suffering from the shoulder surgery he had in the winter, with a pinched nerve from that operation causing him the most problems.
His Qatar test failed to improve on Sunday, as a big crash at Turn 9 in the early evening destroyed his bike – with Honda reporting via social media that he walked away uninjured.
LCR Honda’s Cal Crutchlow, who was 2.1s off the pace in 21st, also had a crash at Turn 2.
Session results:
Pos.
#
Rider
Bike
Time
Gap
Laps
1
20
Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha
1:54.038
65
2
42
Alex Rins
Suzuki
1:54.200
0.162
53
3
12
Maverick Vinales
Yamaha
1:54.264
0.226
68
4
21
Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha
1:54.481
0.443
70
5
63
Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati
1:54.520
0.482
52
6
5
Johann Zarco
Ducati
1:54.565
0.527
56
7
36
Joan Mir
Suzuki
1:54.612
0.574
52
8
4
Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati
1:54.662
0.624
60
9
46
Valentino Rossi
Yamaha
1:54.740
0.702
52
10
30
Takaaki Nakagami
Honda
1:54.759
0.721
43
11
41
Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia
1:54.762
0.724
33
12
9
Danilo Petrucci
Ducati
1:54.852
0.814
49
13
44
Pol Espargaro
KTM
1:54.890
0.852
54
14
93
Marc Marquez
Honda
1:55.093
1.055
46
15
43
Jack Miller
Ducati
1:55.194
1.156
42
16
53
Tito Rabat
Ducati
1:55.352
1.314
54
17
88
Miguel Oliveira
KTM
1:55.600
1.562
53
18
27
Iker Lecuona
KTM
1:55.644
1.606
53
19
73
Alex Marquez
Honda
1:55.725
1.687
48
20
33
Brad Binder
KTM
1:55.930
1.892
57
21
35
Cal Crutchlow
Honda
1:56.178
2.140
27
22
38
Bradley Smith
Aprilia
1:56.407
2.369
52