Quartararo leads Petronas SRT 1-2 at Misano MotoGP FP2

Championship leader Fabio Quartararo led a Petronas SRT 1-2 ahead of Franco Morbidelli in second practice for the MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix at Misano.

The opening stages of FP2 were fairly frantic, with top sport switching hands five times across the first 15 minutes of running.

Alex Rins set the benchmark on his Suzuki at a 1m34.050s, which was quickly beaten by Tech3 rookie Iker Lecuona with a 1m33.998s.

FP1 pacesetter, Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales, continued his work on the hard rear tyre he ended the opening session on, and shot to the top of the order with a 1m33.817s - before the works KTM of Pol Espargaro edged ahead with a 1m33.769s.

Quartararo dropped the pace to a 1m33.370s on his Petronas SRT Yamaha, though Joan Mir on the sister Suzuki went even quicker with a 1m33.236s.

Rins and Quartararo returned to spot as the session entered its second half, though Vinales once again re-established himself as the fastest with a 1m32.928s with just over 14 minutes remaining on a hard rear tyre with 23 laps on it.

In the closing stages of the session, the timing screens began to light up as much of the field started time attacks on fresh rubber.

Having crashed at Turn 6 with 26 minutes remaining, Brad Binder guided his KTM to a 1m32.920s with four minutes to go to go fastest of all.

It was short-lived, however, as Morbidelli blasted that lap time away with a 1m32.367s.

This came under threat from his team-mate Quartararo on his final lap, with the Frenchman setting the best time of the day with a 1m32.189s to end Friday fastest of all.

Morbidelli's second was not surmounted by Espargaro on the KTM, while Lecuona continued to impress in fourth ahead of Valentino Rossi - who set his 1m32.732s on the medium tyre rather than the soft.

Vinales was shuffled back to sixth in the end, with Ducati's Danilo Petrucci top Desmosedici runner in eighth ahead of Binder and Styrian GP winner Miguel Oliveira - ensuring all four KTM's made it into the top 10 in FP2.

Aleix Espargaro ran as high as third in the latter stages on his Aprilia, but ended the session 10th, beating Andrea Dovizioso - who seemed to encounter more technical dramas - on the sister works team Ducati by 0.009 seconds.

No Suzuki made it into the top 10 on the combined times in 13th and 15th respectively, with Takaaki Nakagami the fastest Honda rider in 12th on his year-old LCR bike.

The returning Francesco Bagnaia was 17th on his Pramac Ducati, trailing team-mate Jack Miller, while Avintia's Tito Rabat completed the field.



MotoGP Misano free practice 2 results

Pos Rider Team Gap 1 Fabio Quartararo Petronas Yamaha 1m32.189s 2 Franco Morbidelli Petronas Yamaha 0.178s 3 Pol Espargaro KTM 0.287s 4 Iker Lecuona Tech3 KTM 0.486s 5 Valentino Rossi Yamaha 0.543s 6 Maverick Vinales Yamaha 0.553s 7 Danilo Petrucci Ducati 0.636s 8 Brad Binder KTM 0.731s 9 Miguel Oliveira Tech3 KTM 0.746s 10 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 0.747s 11 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 0.756s 12 Takaaki Nakagami LCR Honda 0.786s 13 Alex Rins Suzuki 0.826s 14 Johann Zarco Avintia Ducati 0.860s 15 Joan Mir Suzuki 0.935s 16 Jack Miller Pramac Ducati 1.179s 17 Francesco Bagnaia Pramac Ducati 1.211s 18 Bradley Smith Aprilia 1.379s 19 Stefan Bradl Honda 1.442s 20 Cal Crutchlow LCR Honda 1.507s 21 Alex Marquez Honda 1.617s 22 Tito Rabat Avintia Ducati 1.734s

