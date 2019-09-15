Quartararo: Last-lap battle proves Marquez is "human"

Petronas Yamaha rider Quartararo grabbed the lead from works counterpart Maverick Vinales on the run to the fast Curvone right kink on lap three of 27, and ran at the front until the final tour, resisting race-long pressure from Marquez.

The Honda rider passed Quartararo at the start of the final lap, but was countered at the Rio corner of Turn 4 before executing his race-winning move a few turns later at the Quercia left-hander to lead Quartararo across the line by just nine tenths.

Quartararo said the “good thing” about his Turn 4 retaliation on Marquez was that it proves the Honda rider is “human like us”, and has given him “a lot of confidence” as a result.

“I knew he would try something, but you never know with Marc,” said the Frenchman. “He can overtake and pull away because I really don’t know if he really saved his tyre.

“The good thing was I could overtake him back, and this going home gives me a lot of confidence, to say ‘he’s a seven-time world champion, but we can overtake him’. So, he’s a human like us.”

Podium: second place Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT

