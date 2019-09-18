Quartararo can fight for 2020 MotoGP title - Marquez

Quartararo came into MotoGP at the start of the year with the new Petronas Yamaha team off the back of a largely difficult junior career in grand prix racing, but has since scored three pole positions and four podiums in his rookie campaign.

He led for much of last Sunday’s 27-lap Misano race, resisting massive pressure from Marquez before eventually being pipped to a debut win on the final tour.

Marquez heaped praise on Quartararo, calling him “the real winner” at Misano, and admitting he will from now on be a “tough contender” for race wins and the title next season.

“The real winner, who did the best race, was Fabio,” said Marquez, who now leads the standings by 93 points.

“Fabio showed to all of us – I already knew [this] – that he has the potential, the talent, the bike, the team to fight for the championship next year.

“And I believe – I will try to avoid this – from now till the end of the season he will be a tough contender, and he will win some races.

“We will try to avoid this, but I predict next year he will be a tough contender for the championship.”

