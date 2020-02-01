Quartararo: Factory bike offer influenced Yamaha decision

Rookie sensation Quartararo was announced this week as a factory Yamaha rider for 2021 and '22 alongside Maverick Vinales, replacing team stalwart Valentino Rossi.

Before then, the 20-year-old will continue to ride for the satellite Petronas SRT squad, albeit with an M1 that's on par with those of Vinales and Rossi after spending his first premier-class campaign aboard a slightly detuned 'B-spec' bike.

Quartararo said that being handed the opportunity to race a factory-spec bike this season influenced his decision to stay in the Yamaha fold, but admitted he still needed some time to consider rival offers, with Ducati and Suzuki understood to have been chasing his services.

"It was a mark of confidence that weighed heavily in my decision to accept the factory team's offer for 2021-22," Quartararo said in an interview with L'Equipe. "Whether it's Maverick or me, I think Yamaha believe in our potential.

"Since the end of December I felt that they [Yamaha] had a real desire to continue working together. They've made me understand that they really wanted me. Today they are making a big effort to improve their bike, I think they are looking to the future.

"We did take the time to look at the different offers we received. We didn't say yes right away, but as I said, Yamaha were showing their trust, especially by giving me a factory bike already this season. And the Yamaha is also a bike I know and feel good with.

"I think that being able to stay with the same brand for four years is also a positive thing. Yamaha was the best decision."

Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images