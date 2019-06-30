Quartararo did not think Assen race finish possible with arm pain

Quartararo did not think Assen race finish possible

Dutch TT podium finisher Fabio Quartararo did not think he would finish the race, as he woke "from the pain" in his arm the night before the Assen MotoGP event.

Quartararo underwent arm-pump surgery on his right arm prior to the Barcelona race to be fit for the physical Assen circuit, but says his arm was "not even 90%" ready during Friday practice.

The Petronas SRT rider led for the first time in his MotoGP career in Sunday's race, hitting the front on lap three after losing the lead off the line and staying there for the next eight tours before eventually dropping to third as fatigue in his arm set in.

After telling Dorna television that he took some painkillers prior to the race, Quartararo said his arm was still "destroyed" by the time eventual race winner Maverick Vinales passed by.

"This morning I said for sure I can't finish the race, because [early] this morning - also last night - I was waking up from the pain," he said.

"This afternoon I took some pills and [the arm] was much better for the race, [but] when Maverick overtook me I was already destroyed.

"Fortunately our tyres were still perfect. It's OK, because we finished on the podium, learned many things today and can't wait to be in Germany.

"Yesterday we took out a lot of liquid from the arm, [which caused] a lot pain. I thought in Barcelona I will arrive here 100% for sure, but when I did my first lap I was not even 90%."

Quartararo branded his stint in the lead of the Dutch TT as the "best moment of my life", and reckons it is a bigger deal for him than his debut podium last time out at Barcelona.

"It's the best moment of my life, more so than my first podium," he added.

"I was thinking one moment; when I was a kid, I was watching this race and watching the first group, the guys that were leading, and today I was leading my first race in MotoGP - and for more than one lap.

"I led nine or eight laps, but for me it was a really special feeling, and I'm really grateful to be on the podium."

Although the German Grand Prix is just a week away, Quartararo believes that race will be "easier" on his arm due to the Sachsenring's anti-clockwise layout.

"[It] will be really great, because today when I had time to rest it was on the left side," he said.

"So I can really straighten my arms and ride normal, and Sachsenring is all left [corners].

"We know Marc [Marquez] is fast there, but for my physical condition it will be much easier there in Germany than here in Assen."

