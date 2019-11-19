Quartararo crashes, Marquez brothers fall in first day of MotoGP test
Fabio Quartararo topped the first 2020 pre-season MotoGP test in Valencia despite a crash, while new Honda line-up Marc and Alex Marquez wrecked their bikes in falls during the session.
Quartararo set a 1m30.163s late in the afternoon before bringing the session to a halt with a fall at Turn 10, but held onto top spot despite a challenge from Yamaha stablemate Maverick Vinales in the closing stages.
After an hour of the session, just four riders had completed a lap, with KTM's Pol Espargaro guiding this year's RC16 to a 1m31.447s ahead of Tech3 counterpart Iker Lecuona.
Honda rookie Alex Marquez - whose one-year deal to join the works team was confirmed on Monday - ventured out on track on Cal Crutchlow's '19-spec bike not long afterwards for his first laps on a MotoGP bike since the '14 Valencia test.
Just 20 minutes into his first run, Marquez crashed at the Turn 10 left-hander and badly damaged the bike.
At the same time, elder brother Marc took over from Espargaro with a 1m31.168s, which he improved to a 1m30.792s to end his first run on the '19 Honda just 0.002s clear of the field.
With nine minutes remaining of the second hour, the red flag briefly brought the session to a halt, as Aprilia test rider Bradley Smith crashed at Turn 10.
HRC test rider Stefan Bradl - who was first out on track on Tuesday morning - demolished the '20 prototype he was riding at the same corner some 40 minutes later.
Honda's day would get worse, as Marc Marquez wrecked his only '20 Honda in a crash at Turn 13 around an hour later on an out-lap - which caused another red flag and left him to complete the day on this year's bike.
When the session got back underway, Petronas SRT's Quartararo took over top spot with a 1m30.599s as he - as well as team-mate Franco Morbidelli - put miles on his current bike, albeit with slightly different aerodynamic packages and a carbon fibre swingarm.
Vinales deposed Quartararo at mid-afternoon with a 1m30.593s on the '20 M1, which featured a new chassis and engine. With 90 minutes left, Quartararo re-assumed top spot with a 1m30.163s, but would crash at Turn 10 moments later and bring out a third red flag.
Vinales cut his advantage down to 0.164s late on, but Quartararo would remain top, while Morbidelli completed an all-Yamaha top three on Tuesday.
Andrea Dovizioso was top Ducati in fourth, having spent the day evaluating a new chassis amongst other '20 parts. Team-mate Danilo Petrucci only completed 10 laps due to an ongoing shoulder injury and was 12th, while Jack Miller was 10th on a bike largely similar to the one he rode all season.
Marc Marquez was fifth in the end, with Suzuki duo Joan Mir and Alex Rins behind - both trialling a new chassis and the new engine which test rider Sylvain Guintoli first tried in Japan last month.
KTM's Espargaro was eighth, as he switched his focus to the '20 RC16, which sported a radically redesigned steel chassis.
He finished ahead of Valentino Rossi on the second works Yamaha. Lecuona was top rookie in 13th, with works KTM counterpart Brad Binder 21st and Alex Marquez 23rd after Honda managed to repair his bike from his earlier crash.
Result
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Gap
Laps
1
Fabio Quartararo
Petronas Yamaha
Yamaha
1m30.163s
82
2
Maverick Vinales
Yamaha
Yamaha
0.164s
66
3
Franco Morbidelli
Petronas Yamaha
Yamaha
0.487s
71
4
Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati
Ducati
0.502s
58
5
Marc Marquez
Honda
Honda
0.535s
60
6
Joan Mir
Suzuki
Suzuki
0.648s
63
7
Alex Rins
Suzuki
Suzuki
0.795s
76
8
Pol Espargaro
KTM
KTM
0.811s
58
9
Valentino Rossi
Yamaha
Yamaha
0.849s
73
10
Jack Miller
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
0.967s
43
11
Cal Crutchlow
LCR Honda
Honda
1.020s
69
12
Danilo Petrucci
Ducati
Ducati
1.270s
10
13
Iker Lecuona
Tech3 KTM
KTM
1.482s
57
14
Andrea Iannone
Aprilia
Aprilia
1.511s
54
15
Tito Rabat
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
1.612s
53
16
Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia
Aprilia
1.652s
45
17
Dani Pedrosa
Tech3 KTM
KTM
1.700s
52
18
Michele Pirro
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
1.853s
38
19
Karel Abraham
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
1.871s
47
20
Bradley Smith
Aprilia
Aprilia
1.927s
50
21
Brad Binder
KTM
KTM
2.482s
70
22
Stefan Bradl
Honda
Honda
2.670s
25
23
Alex Marquez
LCR Honda
Honda
2.710s
53
