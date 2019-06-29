Quartararo blitzes Assen MotoGP lap record for Dutch TT pole

David Gruz
Autosport
Quartararo blitzes Assen lap record for pole
Quartararo blitzes Assen lap record for pole

Fabio Quartararo obliterated the Assen lap record to top qualifying for MotoGP's Dutch TT and take the third pole of his rookie season, with Valentino Rossi only 14th.

Quartararo set a time of 1m32.017, nearly half a second faster than his FP3 time, which was also a new lap record at the end of the session to deny fellow Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad
Quartararo blitzes Assen lap record for pole
Quartararo blitzes Assen lap record for pole

The Petronas SRT rider was a close second behind the Suzuki of Alex Rins after the first runs, but he made a big improvement after his mid-session pitstops.

First, it was Vinales who demoted Rins, but Quartararo went faster than his factory counterpart by 0.140s.

Vinales will complete a Yamaha one-two on the grid with Rins settling for third, having improved by only 0.003s on his second run.

Honda's Marc Marquez will not start from the front row for the first time this year after qualifying fourth.

He miraculously saved a crash at Turn 1 a the start of his penultimate effort, and was unable to lift himself off the second row using Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso as a reference.

Joan Mir brought the second Suzuki into the top five, despite only making it to Q2 after Rossi's top time was deleted at the end of FP3.

LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow was sixth ahead of the top Ducati of Danilo Petrucci, who was 1.2s off the pace.

Crutchlow's team-mate Takaaki Nakagami was eighth ahead of Franco Morbidelli (SRT) and Jack Miller (Pramac Ducati).

Dovizioso was three seconds off the pace at the end of his first run, and could only muster enough for 11th on his final attempt ahead of KTM's Pol Espargaro.

Rins dominated the first part of qualifying, leading from his first flying lap until the finish.

He had a six-tenth advantage over Francesco Bagnaia after his first run, and then made a small improvement just before the chequered flag to end up with a 1m32.710s.

Bagnaia was eventually denied a Q2 spot by Espargaro, who made a heroic effort to go through with an injured right wrist - a legacy of a crash in the Barcelona post-race test.

The Pramac Ducati rider will start 13th alongside his mentor Rossi, who missed out on progressing to Q2 for the fourth time this year by 0.166s.

The also injured Aleix Espargaro qualified 15th, beating his Aprilia team-mate Andrea Iannone in 20th by four tenths.

KTM's Johann Zarco was a disappointing 18th, having done his first run with a hard rear tyre, and then crashed at Turn 5 after switching to the soft.

Pos

Rider

Team

Bike

Time

Gap

1

Fabio Quartararo

Petronas Yamaha

Yamaha

1m32.017s

-

2

Maverick Vinales

Yamaha

Yamaha

1m32.157s

0.140s

3

Alex Rins

Suzuki

Suzuki

1m32.458s

0.441s

4

Marc Marquez

Honda

Honda

1m32.731s

0.714s

5

Joan Mir

Suzuki

Suzuki

1m33.085s

1.068s

6

Cal Crutchlow

LCR Honda

Honda

1m33.228s

1.211s

7

Danilo Petrucci

Ducati

Ducati

1m33.282s

1.265s

8

Takaaki Nakagami

LCR Honda

Honda

1m33.295s

1.278s

9

Franco Morbidelli

Petronas Yamaha

Yamaha

1m33.314s

1.297s

10

Jack Miller

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

1m33.323s

1.306s

11

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

Ducati

1m33.692s

1.675s

12

Pol Espargaro

KTM

KTM

1m33.762s

1.745s

13

Francesco Bagnaia

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

1m33.221s

1.204s

14

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

Yamaha

1m33.466s

1.449s

15

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

Aprilia

1m33.547s

1.530s

16

Karel Abraham

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

1m33.583s

1.566s

17

Johann Zarco

KTM

KTM

1m33.776s

1.759s

18

Hafizh Syahrin

Tech3 KTM

KTM

1m33.869s

1.852s

19

Andrea Iannone

Aprilia

Aprilia

1m33.960s

1.943s

20

Miguel Oliveira

Tech3 KTM

KTM

1m33.706s

1.689s

21

Tito Rabat

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

1m34.580s

2.563s

Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus

What to Read Next