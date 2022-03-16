Quark Expeditions' New Antarctic 23.24 Season Caters to the Explorer In all of Us

·3 min read

SEATTLE , March 16, 2022 /CNW/ -- Quark Expeditions, the Leader in Polar Adventures, has unveiled a robust Antarctic 23.24 season with nine itineraries designed to empower travelers to tap into their inner explorer during the most immersive polar voyages available in the expedition industry.

"With our Antarctic 23.24 season, we want more than ever before to take travelers beyond the predictable and the ordinary during their polar voyage," says Thomas Lennartz, Vice-president of Sales for Quark Expeditions. "Quark Expeditions has always explored Antarctica differently from other operators, and in the Antarctic 23.24 season we'll heighten our efforts to take our guests to explore like never before. Our data has been very clear: Guests just don't want to see things. They want to experience them. They want to venture farther than most others dream of, and to discover nature at its rawest."

As Lennartz points out, travelers are eager to explore alongside the most seasoned polar experts on Earth: "If you really want to see a penguin, our expedition team—the best in the industry—will take you to a nesting spot of a quarter million. Will you be content to take another cruise? Or would you prefer to cruise 1,000 feet over the untouched Antarctic wilderness in a twin-engine helicopter? Do you want to explore off the beaten path in Antarctica? Or will you let us take you to where there are no paths at all? The choice for our guests: Do you want to go on vacation? Or go on the expedition of a lifetime?"

Quark Expeditions' Antarctic 23.24 itineraries (over 50 departures) range from 8 to 23 days:

  • Antarctic Express: Fly the Drake (8 days)

  • Antarctic Express: Crossing the Circle (11 days)

  • Antarctic Explorer: Discovering the 7th Continent (10, 11 or 12 days)

  • Antarctic Explorer: Discovering the 7th Continent plus Cape Horn & Diego Ramirez (13 days)

  • Crossing the Circle: Southern Expedition (14 days)

  • Essential Patagonia: Chilean Fjords and Torres del Paine (15 days)

  • South Georgia and Antarctic Peninsula: Penguin Safari (16 days)

  • Falklands, South Georgia and Antarctica: Explorers and Kings (20 days)

  • Epic Antarctica: Crossing the Circle via Falklands (Malvinas) & South Georgia (23 days)

"Our ultimate wish for our guests," says Lennartz, "We want you to set foot where few ever will and do what few ever dream."

Download your Antarctic 23.24 toolkit.

About Quark Expeditions: Specializing exclusively in expeditions to Antarctica and the Arctic, Quark Expeditions® has been the leading innovator of polar adventure since the company took the first group of consumer travelers to the North Pole in 1991. Quark Expeditions has been innovating ever since. With a diverse fleet of specially-equipped small expedition vessels and icebreakers—some of them equipped with helicopters—Quark Expeditions delivers deeply immersive polar experiences—and is able to take guests deeper into the Polar Regions than anyone else. Led by passionate and seasoned expedition teams, including scientists, wildlife experts and researchers, Quark Expeditions offers an onboard program that enriches the passenger experience.

About Travelopia: Travelopia is one of the world's leading specialist travel groups. A pioneer in the experiential travel sector with a portfolio consisting of more than 50 independently operated brands, most of which are leaders in their sector. From sailing adventures, safaris and sports tours, to Arctic expeditions, each brand is diverse and focused on creating unforgettable experiences for customers across the world.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quark-expeditions-new-antarctic-23-24-season-caters-to-the-explorer-in-all-of-us-301504353.html

SOURCE Quark Expeditions

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/16/c1320.html

