Quarantine for travellers could be reduced ‘very soon’, Grant Shapps hints

Grant Shapps said he would be reveal more shortly about a possible reduction of the quarantine period for travellers

Grant Shapps has raised holiday hopes for Brits after he hinted at a reduction of the quarantine and self-isolation period for travellers.

The Transport Secretary recently suggested that the mass testing programme launched in Liverpool gives “hope for optimism” that quarantine-free travel could be possible.

People arriving in the UK from countries without a travel corridor are required to self-isolate for 14 days in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus.

But Mr Shapps told Sky News on Friday that he will be saying more on a reduction of the 14-day quarantine period for international arrivals shortly.

Asked if it could be brought down from two weeks to one, he said: “We have said we’re actively working on that (reducing both the quarantine and self-isolation periods) and I’ll be saying more about the international side of that very soon.”

More follows…