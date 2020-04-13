The 'quarantine pillow challenge' is seeing people style up their bedding in lockdown

People have been dressing up in their pillows and sharing the stylish results to Instagram (Getty Images)

While some people have been spending the Easter weekend in coronavirus lockdown mowing the lawn or baking, others have been getting creative in their bedrooms - just not like that.

The #QuarantinePillowChallenge has seen Instagram users style up their bedding, specifically their pillow, and post the results online.

Many participants have turned their sheets into a makeshift ‘minidress’ kept secure with a belt around their waist.

They have had fun accessorising their DIY looks with quarantine-friendly eye-masks and slippers, as well as designer handbags, heels and sunglasses.

It has also provided ample opportunity for social media users to show off their chic duvet sets, including everything from classic white to fluffy green.

One of the first proponents of the viral fashion trend was Swedish fashion blogger, Gergana Ivanova - who runs the account @myforteisfashion.

She paired her lilac IKEA pillowcase with a Zara belt, New Balance trainers and a PrettyLittleThing handbag.

Her post has received more than 58,000 ‘likes’ and more than 1,000 comments.

Another participant was British fashion blogger Sophie Milner who matched her white pillow with a Chanel bum bag and sandals in a post on her account.

Similarly, the Canadian-based blogger behind @allthingsmieza showed off her fluffy pink pillow ensemble plus heart-shaped glasses.

It comes as a woman decided to wear a ballgown every day to work from home during the pandemic.

New York-based Lucy Rogers has been receiving dresses via the clothing subscription service Rent the Runway.

Since she can’t wear them out, she has been putting them to good use and making her time spent indoors that bit more fashionable.

Lucy - who works for digital marketing agency Croud - has been posting snaps to the account Say Yes To The WFM Dress in a bid to cheer people up.

She has already shared photos of herself making coffee, exercising, cleaning the bathroom and even waking up for a nap.

The tagline of the Instagram account is: “Wearing everything highly inappropriate while learning how to unmute on Zoom.”

Explaining the inspiration behind the project, Lucy said: “I really wanted to wear all these gorgeous dresses I had rented, but I had nowhere to go.

“I started the Instagram site as a bit of a joke, to keep myself entertained while we’re all stuck at home.

“I thought my friends and family would find it funny and it just blew up from there really.

“I was going to cancel my subscription but then I thought this could be an opportunity to wear all these lovely things that I could never normally wear to the office.

“Unfortunately I have to send them back afterwards.”