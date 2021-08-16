QuantuMDx partners with Cignpost Diagnostics

Providing a rapid, PCR COVID-19 testing solution to the UK film & TV industry





NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, UK, 16 August 2021. QuantuMDx Group Limited has announced it is partnering with Cignpost Diagnostics, (‘Cignpost’), a leading provider of COVID-19 workplace testing to the film and TV industry.

Cignpost has installed QuantuMDx’ portable Q-POC™ system onto a filming location within the UK, providing rapid, onsite PCR testing for cast and crew members, to ensure a safe working environment thus allowing filming to progress without interruption due to outbreak of COVID-19.

Jonathan O’Halloran, Chief Executive, QuantuMDx, said: “Workplace testing is essential for ensuring the safety of employees whilst also allowing businesses to continue to operate as normally as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our Q-POC™ system is portable, can be installed at any location, is easy to use, requires minimal training and with results in approximately 30 minutes, is ideally positioned for use in remote locations, such as film and television sets.

“We are pleased to be able to offer Q-POC™ as a workplace testing solution to Cignpost and the wider film and TV sector. It represents just one setting where our rapid PCR point of care system can be of benefit.”

Steve Chilton, Deputy Managing Director at Cignpost Diagnostics said: “COVID-19 has significantly disrupted the film and TV industry over the last two years and we were determined to find additional technology to continue our work to keep filming running, safely. Rapid PCR testing, onsite, enables us to do just that and minimises the risk of filming being postponed due to delayed results or an outbreak. Having been introduced to QuantuMDx, we felt that their Q-POC™ system was the ideal solution for us, as it’s fast, accurate and easy to use.”

Q-POC™ is portable and battery-operated and has been designed for use by front-line workers within a wide range of settings, such as hospitals, clinics and pharmacies and workplace testing.

For more information about QuantuMDx and Q-POC™, its rapid PCR point of care system, go to: www.quantumdx.com.

