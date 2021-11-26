QuantuMDx confirm its diagnostic tests remain able to detect all known variants of COVID-19 including the new variant from South Africa, B.1.1.529

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, UK, 26 NOVEMBER 2021. QuantuMDx Group Limited (“QuantuMDx”), today confirms that both its SARS-CoV-2 assays for open PCR platforms and its rapid PCR device, Q-POC™, as well as its future respiratory panel (SARS-CoV-2, Flu A, Flu B and RSV A/B), remain able to detect all known virus strains, including the latest variant, B.1.1.529.



In silico analysis of the mutations represented in the variant’s genome sequences that are publicly available in GISAID (the online SARS-CoV-2 genome sequence database) show that none of the primer or probe sites are affected by the mutations. This is testament to the advanced assay design deployed by the QuantuMDx and further underlines the quality of the company’s products.

Jonathan O’Halloran, Chief Executive, QuantuMDx, said: “Following the detection of this new variant, we have performed a detailed analysis of the mutations to fully assess the reliability of our existing tests and Q-POC™.

“Our assay design strategy, to include three targets, where most only target one or two regions of the SARS-CoV-2 genome, is being proven to be a robust one and with all the new variants continually emerging, we are confident that our tests and device remain able to detect all known variants.”

QuantuMDx is a company passionate about empowering the world to control disease and reduce suffering. QuantuMDx tackles real-world diagnostic problems by delivering molecular point of care solutions for anyone, anywhere.

Q-POC™ is a rapid, simple to use, portable, sample to answer PCR device and has been designed for use in a wide range of settings, such as hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and workplace testing providing accurate PCR results at the point of need. Q-POC™ and its first test, a SARS-CoV-2 detection assay, are CE-IVD marked under the In Vitro Diagnostics Directive (98/79/EC), enabling use within Europe

QuantuMDx has operations and strategic partnerships in the United States, Asia, Australasia, Europe, and Africa – keeping it at the forefront of molecular diagnostics.

In scientific experiments and research 'in silico' testing conducted or produced by means of computer modelling or computer simulation.

