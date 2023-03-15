Quantum Workplace Honored as Silver, Bronze Stevie Award Winner in 2023 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

Company Receives Recognition as a Top Customer Service Department, Employer

OMAHA, NE / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2023 / Quantum Workplace, a leading employee success platform, as well as the leader in data collection for the nationally recognized Best Places to Work Programs, announced today it was named the winner of a silver Stevie® Award for Customer Service Department of the Year for computer software companies with 100 or more employees, and a bronze Stevie® Award for Customer Service Employer of the Year category in the 17th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.





Quantum Workplace, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, Press release picture





Quantum Workplace's key differentiator amongst its competitors is often its customer service. NPS and CSAT scores are well above software industry averages. Support representatives are available for questions and technical needs from all users, with response times typically under one hour.

"Our customers find tremendous value beyond the technology we equip them with," Director of Success Services Jarah Banks said. "HR leaders want a reliable partner to help them achieve employee and business success. That's what we deliver. We're with them every step of the way to guide implementation, shape success plans, advise change management, and provide support."

Driving customer success and satisfaction starts with creating an engaging environment for employees to be successful in their roles. In 2022, Quantum Workplace had a 100% response rate to its annual engagement survey and an 87.3% favorability rating with employees, surpassing software industry benchmarks.

"Because we focus our culture on employee success, our employees perform at higher levels, outpace the competition, and are setting the standard for customer success in the software industry," Director of Employee Success Cyndi Wenninghoff said. "We're living proof that customer-facing employees can love their jobs and help both Quantum Workplace and customers accomplish their goals."

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace helps organizations make work better every day by creating a culture of employee success. Our employee success platform empowers organizations to understand employee experience, inspire employee impact, and create a magnetic culture that attracts and retains top talent. Solutions include employee surveys, 1-on-1s, goals, recognition, feedback, talent reviews, succession planning, and the nationally renowned Best Places to Work contest. We've partnered with thousands of top workplaces on their employee success strategies, including Fossil, DSW, Panera, Getty Images, and more. To learn more, visit www.quantumworkplace.com.

Story continues

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Contact Information:

Jessica McBride

Sr. PR and Communication Specialist

jessica.mcbride@quantumworkplace.com

531-600-0513

SOURCE: Quantum Workplace

.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/743736/Quantum-Workplace-Honored-as-Silver-Bronze-Stevie-Award-Winner-in-2023-Stevie-Awards-for-Sales-Customer-Service



