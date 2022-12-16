Quantum Random Number Generators Global Market Report 2022: Applications in Mobile Communications, IoT Devices and the Automotive Industry Bodes Well for Growth

Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum Random Number Generators: Market and Technology Assessment 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

QRNG is the first true source of random numbers, as all other methods currently in place rely on classical (deterministic) physics. During 2021 and 2022, the QRNG market has been undergoing significant shifts, both in terms of product design and in terms of market value. The QRNG market has its roots in the casino and military market but promises new uses in mobile communications, the Internet-of-things (IoT) and the automotive industry.

These new mass markets promise to take QRNG sales to $1.2 billion markets in 2028, going on to reach $4.4 billion in a decade. In addition to sales of QRNG hardware and chips several providers are offering "entropy services" based on QRNGs. In addition to granular ten-year market forecasts, in this report, we identify and quantify the commercial potential for QRNGs.

More specifically we provide a technological assessment of the various QRNG technologies. Elsewhere in the report, we analyze the markets in which QRNGs are expected to sell and examine the degree to which there is a real demand for QRNGs in these markets. Another major focus of this report is a market-oriented discussion of how QRNGs and PQC fit together into a future "quantum safe" strategy for organizations large and small.

This report is based on extensive interviews of executives at firms designing and marketing QRNGs and it also draws on recent influential technical papers. Finally, this report also provides strategic profiles of all the main players manufacturing QRNGs or offering entropy services. We also include profiles of the leading standards organizations active in the QRNG space.

Key Topics Covered:





Executive Summary



Chapter One: Introduction

1.1 Background

1.2 Scope and Objectives of Report

1.2.1 Changes Since the Last Report

1.3 Methodology

1.4 Plan of this Report



Chapter Two: QRNGs: State-of-the-Art

2.1 The Path to QRNGs: PRNGs and TRNGs

2.1.1 PRNGs

2.1.2 TRNGs

2.2 Enter QRNGs

2.2.1 QRNG Technology

2.2.2 Potential Marketing Problems for QRNGs

2.3 Types of QRNGs: QRNG Form Factors

2.3.1 Embedded QRNGs and QRNG Chips

2.3.2 USB/PCIe Systems: Extension Cards and Plug-ins

2.3.3 QRNG Appliances/HSMs

2.3.4 Entropy-as-a-Service

2.4 The Relationship of QRNG and PQC: Are QRNG’s Quantum Safe?

2.5 Key Points from this Chapter



Chapter Three: Applications, Markets, and Forecasts

3.1 Key Developments

3.2 Quantum Key Distribution

3.3 Gambling/Gaming

3.3.1 QRNGs and the Casino Game Market

3.3.2 QRNGs and the Electronic Game Market

3.4 QRNGs and the Internet-of-Things (IoT)

3.4.1 QRNGs and IoT Security

3.5 QRNG in Mobile Phones

3.6 QRNGs in the Automotive Industry

3.7 QRNG in Financial Services and Banking

3.7.1 The Case for Quantum Cybersecurity in Banks and Financial Institutions: The Role of QRNGs

3.7.2 Other Uses for QRNGs in Banks and Financial Institutions

3.8 Aerospace, Military and Intelligence Markets for QRNGs

3.9 Telecommunication Services

3.10 Data Centers: Government, Business and Cloud Providers

3.11 Other Markets for QRNGs

3.12 Entropy Services

3.13 Market Totals for QRNGs



Chapter Four: QRNG Influencers: Standards Organizations and Companies

4.1 QRNG Standardization Organizations and Influencers

4.1.1 BSI (the German Federal Office for Information Security)

4.1.2 Hudson Institute

4.1.3 International Telecommunications Union (ITU)

4.1.4 National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST) (United States)

4.1.5 National Physical Laboratory (NPL) (United Kingdom)

4.2 QRNG Suppliers

Companies Mentioned

Alibaba

API3

Crypta Labs

Defense Research and Development Organization)

EYL

ID Quantique

InfiniQuant

KETS

QNu Labs

Qrypt

Quantaglian

Quantinuum

Quantropi

Quantum Dice

Quantum eMotion

Quantum Xchange

QuantumCTek

Quintessence Labs

Quside

Randaemon

Terra Quantum

Toshiba Europe

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ckd601

