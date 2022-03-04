‘Quantum Leap’ Sequel Series Pilot at NBC Casts Raymond Lee in Lead Role

Joe Otterson
·2 min read

The “Quantum Leap” pilot at NBC has cast Raymond Lee in one of the show’s lead roles, Variety has learned.

Serving as a sequel series to the original “Quantum Leap,” the new version takes place 30 years after Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it.

Lee will star as Dr. Ben Seong, described as both a scientist and man of faith. He’s a world-renowned physicist working on a time travel project known as Quantum Leap.

Lee currently appears on the AMC series “Kevin Can F*** Himself,” which will end with its upcoming second season. He was also a series regular on the Alan Ball HBO series “Here and Now.” His other TV roles include “Made for Love,” “Mozart in the Jungle,” and “Scandal.” Next up, he will appear in “Top Gun: Maverick,” which hits theaters on May 27.

He is repped by CAA, Velocity Entertainment Partners, and attorneys Karl Austen and Jeff Hynick.

Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt are writing the pilot and will also executive produce under their I Have an Idea! Entertainment banner. Both are currently executive producers on the NBC series “La Brea.

“Quantum Leap” creator Donald P. Bellisario will serve as an executive producer via Belisarius Productions. Deborah Pratt will also executive produce, as will Martin Gero for Quinn’s House Productions. Universal Television will produce. Gero is currently under an overall deal at UTV.

The original “Quantum Leap” aired for five seasons on NBC from 1989-1993. Scott Bakula starred as Dr. Sam Beckett, who found himself leaping from life to life, striving to put right what once went wrong. Dean Stockwell co-starred with Bakula as Al, an observer from Sam’s own time who appeared in the form of a hologram that only Sam could see and hear. Stockwell passed away in November 2021 at the age of 85.

