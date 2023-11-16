Quantum Leap‘s Raymond Lee and Eliza Taylor Break Down That Episode 6 Reveal — Plus, Will Hannah Return?

The following contains spoilers for Wednesday’s episode of Quantum Leap. Proceed accordingly.

Ben Song just can’t stay away from Hannah Carson.

This week’s Quantum Leap found the time traveler at Princeton University in 1955 in search of Albert Einstein’s secret formula. Although disappointed to have missed an opportunity to meet his hero — Einstein died a month prior — Ben was surprised (and pleased!) to be reunited with Hannah, the genius waitress from Episode 3. She had taken his advice to reach out to Professor Yates and was now working among the smartest scientific minds of the time.

We already known that Ben can’t control where or when he leaps, but him encountering Hannah for a second time feels more than coincidental.

“What I love about it is that there are questions that only the quantum accelerator can answer,” portrayer Raymond Lee tells TVLine. “Ultimately, the accelerator decides why this is happening and then later, we’ll find out why it’s happening. But for now, the fact that it is happening is fascinating.”

While working together to stop a Nazi from using Einstein’s formula to create a history-altering bomb, Ben revealed to Hannah that he was a time traveler, and she took the news in stride. Intrigued that he was the same man she met in 1949, the physicist asked for his real name — which he happily obliged — and they kissed as he leapt into the next body. But now that she knows who Ben really is, what will she do with that intel?

“I don’t think she would ever use the information in a way that would jeopardize the work that Ben’s doing,” Eliza Taylor, who plays Hannah, explains. “I think the great thing about Ben and Hannah is that there is a real mutual trust there and a real connection.”

She notes that Hannah is “so grateful to know this person that she’s falling for, to really know them now, because we see in Episode 3 and the first half of Episode 6 that there’s an instant chemistry… To find out that these people are one, and they are Ben Song, is such a huge deal.”

Given that Taylor is a series regular this season, it’s “safe to say that we will see [Hannah] again,” the actress teases, but “people are going to have to tune in to find out how and when.”

Ben’s big reveal wasn’t the episode’s only twist. At the end of the hour, Ian and Jenn stopped their mysterious, unnamed blackmailer from extorting sensitive information in exchange for the quantum chip that is used to track Ben during his leaps. From the sounds of it, that vital tech going offline spells bad news for Ben and the rest of the Quantum Leap team.

“We’re flirting with the idea that Ben has gone rogue, and people are going rogue, and yet there is a force out there that continues to keep him alive,” Lee teases. “This just raises the stakes for everybody, which only creates more drama.”

